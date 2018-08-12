Asian Games 2018: All you need to know about Chinese Taipei Women's Kabaddi Team

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 111 // 12 Aug 2018, 15:00 IST

The rules of the "Eagle Catching Chicken" game are much similar to the game of Kabaddi. It is highly admired by primary school students.

In China, the game of Kabaddi resembles their traditional "Eagle Catching Chicken" game. In this game, the eagle has to catch all the chicken standing behind the hen in the span of 5 minutes. The eagle has to start from the beginning if the hen touches it somehow. If the eagle catches the chicken, the chicken turns into the eagle for the next round. This game is usually adopted by primary school level students as a fun activity.

Kabaddi has not been China's much-adored sport as the people mostly like Football, Hockey, and Badminton. The Federation, however, is devoted towards making this game relevant among the people. An official announcement revealed a 12-member women's team for the upcoming Asian Games 2018. They will be participating for the third time in a row in the women's category of the Asian Games.

The women's Kabaddi was introduced in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China. Chinese Taipei women's team beat Malaysia (48-33) and achieved the attention of many Kabaddi followers. Two back to back losses against Iran (62-18) and Thailand (44-29) and the team failed. In the 2014 Asian Games, Chinese Taipei lost all of their matches against Thailand (45-23), Iran (43-19), and Japan (33-32). They will be looking to uplift their record in the upcoming tournament.

China versus Iran during Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Republic of China Kabaddi Sports Association introduced its coaching staffs at the end of 2009. The Association announced its involvement in the Asian Games during the same time. China joined the International and Asian Kabaddi General Assembly back in October 2009. The women's team stood at 4th place in Asian Games 2010 and also won top 6 within 2011 & 2012 International Kabaddi Championship.

Kabaddi is usually taught under curriculum activities in high schools and universities.

The Chinese Kabaddi has uplifted the game by building several clubs in Taipei, Kaohsiung, and Pintung in China under the primary and secondary levels. Many universities in China have added this game as an extra curriculum activity. Surprisingly, the students of those universities have shown immense love towards the game. However, the lack of understanding of the rules of the game has made it difficult for them to adapt quickly. Nonetheless, the state of Kabaddi in China is in a progressive state. There are more than six state-level teams from various regions of China.

Here's the Chinese Taipei women's squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2018:

• Wu Yu Jung

• Chen Yung Ting

• Lin Yu Fen

• Yen Chiao Wen

• Fen Hsiu Chen

• Hu Yu Zhen

• Lin I Min

• Chuang Ya Han

• Qin Peh Jyuh

• Huang Su Chin

• Huang Yi Yun

• Liao Yu Tzu