Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games 2018: All you need to know about Malaysian Men's Kabaddi team

Vijay Sain
ANALYST
Feature
144   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:44 IST

Malaysia Kabaddi Federation (MKF) has been working efficiently to produce a competitive team in the sport of Kabaddi. They regularly organize local and national tournaments so as to build enthusiasm within the youth and new emerging talents, in order to instill an interest in the game of Kabaddi within them. 

A nation which has gifted some of the finest badminton players to the world, recently, the Malaysian Kabaddi Federation recently held a friendly tournament named International Kabaddi Challenge 2018, where they invited teams from Malaysia, a reserved squad from India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand and the UK so as to promote the cultures related to the game.

Malaysian Kabaddi Team.
Malaysian Kabaddi Team

The team from Taiwan was the winner of the tournament which was organized by Kabaddi Association in Kuala Lumpur with the assistance from Kabaddi Association in Singapore.The team management has picked a reliable 12-member men's squad after the team's performance in the eighth edition of the International Kabaddi Challenge 2018.

They started this event back in 2008 and the event was held at Johor Bahru, having almost attracted around 20 teams from the Asian continent.

In spite of not having a medal, Malaysian Kabaddi has put up a decent performance in the Asian Games. They arrived in the competition for the first time in the 2002 Asian Games, where they upset Japan (14-5) but stood in the 5th position.

At the 2010 Asian Games, they stood at the 7th position without a single victory and improved their position to 5th at the 2014 Asian Games, defeating Japan once again in a tight encounter (23-19).

Malaysian Kabaddi Team's pre match photo of Kabaddi Challenge tournament. The event celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018 held from July 21 to July 24.
Malaysian Kabaddi Team's pre match photo of Kabaddi Challenge tournament. The event celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018 held from July 21 to July 24.

At the Kabaddi World Cup 2004, Malaysia was eliminated in the group stages. However, they came back strong with 2 victories in Pool D of the tournament and qualified for the playoffs. India beat Malaysia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup (68-21). They have found it difficult to gain a victory in all editions of the Asian Beach Games.

All in all, Kabaddi in Malaysia has been ever-improving, with the players getting international exposure through many local and national competitions.

With the aspiration of getting their first medal, here is the squad of the Malaysia Kabaddi team for the upcoming Jakarta Asian Games 2018.

• P Vilamanathan

• N Tavitaran

• M Devan

• Sasi Kumar

• M Prabakaran

• M Prabhakaran

• R Logean

• T Dinesh

• Allexson Lian Sin

• Dinishwaran

• Thana Seelan G

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Kabaddi Schedule Leisure Reading
Vijay Sain
ANALYST
Nepal and India. I am bonded within the love of these two nations.
Asian Games 2018: All you need to know about the Thailand...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All you need to know about Sri Lankan...
RELATED STORY
Nepali Kabaddi Team announces 12-member men's squad for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Analysis of the Iranian Kabaddi Team
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 'SAI to look into transparency of team...
RELATED STORY
Road to Asian Games 2018: Can Indian Kabaddi maintain its...
RELATED STORY
Analysis of the Indian kabaddi team for the Jakarta Asian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Delhi High Court removes Janardhan...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 'Indian kabaddi team has enough quality...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Predicting Iran's starting seven for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us