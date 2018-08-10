Asian Games 2018: All you need to know about Malaysian Men's Kabaddi team

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 144 // 10 Aug 2018, 18:44 IST

Malaysia Kabaddi Federation (MKF) has been working efficiently to produce a competitive team in the sport of Kabaddi. They regularly organize local and national tournaments so as to build enthusiasm within the youth and new emerging talents, in order to instill an interest in the game of Kabaddi within them.

A nation which has gifted some of the finest badminton players to the world, recently, the Malaysian Kabaddi Federation recently held a friendly tournament named International Kabaddi Challenge 2018, where they invited teams from Malaysia, a reserved squad from India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand and the UK so as to promote the cultures related to the game.

Malaysian Kabaddi Team

The team from Taiwan was the winner of the tournament which was organized by Kabaddi Association in Kuala Lumpur with the assistance from Kabaddi Association in Singapore.The team management has picked a reliable 12-member men's squad after the team's performance in the eighth edition of the International Kabaddi Challenge 2018.

They started this event back in 2008 and the event was held at Johor Bahru, having almost attracted around 20 teams from the Asian continent.

In spite of not having a medal, Malaysian Kabaddi has put up a decent performance in the Asian Games. They arrived in the competition for the first time in the 2002 Asian Games, where they upset Japan (14-5) but stood in the 5th position.

At the 2010 Asian Games, they stood at the 7th position without a single victory and improved their position to 5th at the 2014 Asian Games, defeating Japan once again in a tight encounter (23-19).

Malaysian Kabaddi Team's pre match photo of Kabaddi Challenge tournament. The event celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018 held from July 21 to July 24.

At the Kabaddi World Cup 2004, Malaysia was eliminated in the group stages. However, they came back strong with 2 victories in Pool D of the tournament and qualified for the playoffs. India beat Malaysia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup (68-21). They have found it difficult to gain a victory in all editions of the Asian Beach Games.

All in all, Kabaddi in Malaysia has been ever-improving, with the players getting international exposure through many local and national competitions.

With the aspiration of getting their first medal, here is the squad of the Malaysia Kabaddi team for the upcoming Jakarta Asian Games 2018.

• P Vilamanathan

• N Tavitaran

• M Devan

• Sasi Kumar

• M Prabakaran

• M Prabhakaran

• R Logean

• T Dinesh

• Allexson Lian Sin

• Dinishwaran

• Thana Seelan G