Asian Games 2018: Analysis of the Iranian Kabaddi Team

Vijay Sain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 199 // 21 Jul 2018, 03:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Team Iran ended their impressive season run as silver medal holders in Dubai Kabaddi Masters 2018

Iran has surged out of a shadow to be one of the most dominant forces in the game of Kabaddi at present. They have brought a phenomenal manifest in transfiguring why Kabaddi can be extended internationally.

They astonished many Kabaddi fans around the world when they chose a squad of underdogs who actually get expected to warm benches, yet ended their run as the finalists in the Dubai Kabaddi Masters 2018.

An official from the Iranian Kabaddi team announced a 16-member men's squad comprising of Gholamreza Mazandarani as the head coach and Kharaghani as the assistant coach. It came in as a shocker that the selection committee had decided to drop Meraj Shiekh in their squad who was their former captain.

Here is an analysis of how things are shaping for Iran who'll be looking to attain their first gold medal in the Asian Games 2018!

Raiders

From clockwise (top left): Mohsen Maghsoudlu, Abofazl Maghsoudlu, Emad Sedaghatnia and M. Esmael Maghsoudloo

Iran has produced some magical raiders who have pushed the limits of what we call a stable level of raiding. Having wrestling and mixed martial arts in their blood, these raiders are graceful, deeply enriched with modern raiding techniques.

It will be Mohammad Esmael Maghsoudloo who will be leading the raiding unit. Here is a nostalgic stat for you, he attained 20 raid points with two super raids in Kabaddi World Cup 2016 which was an impressive show mastering the art of escape and hand touches.

He played a crucial role in the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2017 as well as Dubai Kabaddi Masters 2018 and was a prodigious raider thus far who'll look to impress everyone once again.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlu and Emad Sedaghatnia will be their first priority when it comes to do or die raids. Their extensive legs allow them to snatch bonuses and improvise toe touches along. Abolfazl being an experienced campaigner and Emad coming out of freshness, both will look to save the team from crucial hectic situations.

A raider like Mohsen Maghsouldlu is a perfect mix of pace and adroitness who will definitely come in handy considering Iran is a bit short of raiders. However, with the inclusion of multiple all-rounders, this shouldn't be their major problem.

1 / 3 NEXT