Asian Games 2018: Five reasons why India's loss against Korea could be good for kabaddi

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.08K // 20 Aug 2018, 23:13 IST

The Indian team emerged victorious from the Kabaddi Masters in Dubai as well

The Asian Games have arrived on the scene in full flow as the Indian athletes have gone about their task with all the passion they have in store. Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat clinched gold medals, Deepak Kumar and Lakshay won silver medals and two cap off two decent days for the Indian contingent, Apurvi Chandela/Ravi Kumar won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

In the midst of all of this, however, there was one huge shock or upset, if you may call it. The Indian Men's Kabaddi team, having never ever lost a single game in the history of the Asian Games, fell short to a resurgent Korean setup by an agonizing margin of 23-24.

The loss sent the Indian Kabaddi fans into a tizzy. Questions floated around on social media while the players themselves, distraught by the sudden loss dragged themselves off the court, some teary-eyed and some with their faces turned towards the crowd as the Koreans beamed with pride on their achievement and held their arms aloft, sending a big message to the rest of the kabaddi fraternity.

To put it in short, the mighty Indian team was brought down by an energetic Korean bunch, one that had marched beaming with pride, unseparated by the 'North' and 'South' tag. Kabaddi might now see a fresh beam of light, a light at the end of the tunnel with this Indian loss. Here are five reasons why India's loss could be good for kabaddi.

#5 A new chapter in the 'Kabaddi storybook'

Since the inception of Kabaddi in the 1990 Asian Games, the results have seen a one-way traffic, dominated by India's wins in each of the summit clashes. The closest India came to losing ever was in the previous edition in the finals against Iran but the Men in Blue held their nerve to come out on top.

Now, South Korea's win will certainly add India's loss into the book as one of the most famous Kabaddi wins ever, highlighted by the fact that while it was a win by a tiny margin, the storyline witnessed a small twist, one that could change the plot in whole if India does not go on to win the Asian Games as expected.

