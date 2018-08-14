Asian Games 2018: Full analysis of the Indian Men's Kabaddi Team

Shreya Shreeja

Team India is all set to Raid for Gold

Asian Games 2018 is all set to kick-off from the 18th of August at Jakarta. So is our Indian Kabaddi Team. One of the oldest games in India, kabaddi saw an instant glory with the commencement of Pro Kabaddi League back in 2014.

Ever since India has made its debut at the Asian Games in 1990, the Indian Kabaddi Team has won nothing else than gold. This time also, fans have set high expectations for the team. The competition is undoubtedly going to be intense with teams like Iran, South Korea, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Team India is currently undergoing a vehement training session for the upcoming Games. Kabaddi at the Asian Games 2018 will get-go at the Garuda Theatre, Indonesia from 19th till the 23rd of August.

Here is an expert squad analysis for the Indian Men's Team for the Asian Games 2018:

Men's Team

Indian Men's Kabaddi Team

Raiders

There are seven raiders on the team. The list includes talismanic player Pardeep Narwal, captain Ajay Thakur, Rishank Devadiga, Rohit Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Gangadhari Mallesh and the costliest player of PKL auctions, i.e., Monu Goyat.

Raiders seem like they are straight out of a dream. The list is as same as that of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. Ajay Thakur as the captain is like a cherry on the cake. For these raiders, brilliance is the name. They showed an exceptionally great performance during the Kabaddi Masters.

Altogether, the list couldn't have been apter than this. With such incredible raiders, the list looks seamless.

Defenders

There are three defenders on the Indian Team. They are Mohit Chillar, Raju Lal Chaudhary, and Kabaddi Masters hero Girish Ernak. The fact that Surender Nada and Surjeet Narwal were not selected despite playing excellently during the Kabaddi Masters Dubai left us shocked.

The selection of defenders could have been much better. It is still a mystery that Raju Lal Chaudhary is on the list after a poor performance at the Kabaddi Masters. Mohit and Girish will have to execute the plans carefully. The other teams have a competitive raiding side and can create problems for the Indian team's defense.

All-in-all, the defender's list is not up to the mark. We have Mohit and Girish as two amazing defenders, but the absence of Surender and Surjeet can backfire.

All-rounders

Deepak Hooda and Sandeep Narwal are the two all-rounders on the team. There is nothing much to talk about them. Proactive man Sandeep was phenomenal during the Kabaddi Masters Dubai. Well known for his fierce gameplay, he is expected to do wonders during the approaching championship.

Deepak Hooda, a well-rounded player, surprisingly did not contribute much during the Kabaddi Masters. He will have much to prove during the Asian Games 2018.

Team India altogether looks quite good. A few glitches here and there won't affect them much as there are many substantial players playing for the country. Other than the 12-players team, Maninder Singh and Amit Nagar are the two stand-by players.

What do you think about the Indian Men's Kabaddi Team for the Asian Games 2018? Sound off your views in the comment box below.