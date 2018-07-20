Asian Games 2018: 'India will look to continue winning tradition,' says Monu Goyat

The Kabaddi Masters winning Indian Kabaddi Team. Monu Goyat (extreme bottom left)

The Indian team is not only keen but also hungry for retaining the gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta. Superstar raider Monu Goyat also feels that the Indian team has it in them to retain the men's kabaddi gold.

The Blue outfits will be looking to clinch their 8th gold medal at the mega-event which is set to be hosted in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

"Yes, 100 percent. We want to continue the tradition and our aim is to bag the gold medal. We cannot think anything other than that," Goyat said during an interaction, his voice filled with confidence.

The Indian team will face stiff competition from teams like Korea, Iran, Pakistan and Bangladesh. However, clinching the Kabaddi Masters trophy at the recently concluded tournament in Dubai in sublime fashion has the Kabaddi powerhouses filled with confidence and optimism.

The Indian kabaddi team is on a high after a convincing win at Kabaddi Masters under the captaincy of Ajay Thakur. Rahul Choudhary, Rishank Devadiga, and Surender Nada all had great campaigns and both the offense and defense have looked solid. Convincing wins in all the matches, and especially in the final against a strong opponent like Iran has boosted the morale in the camp a lot.

"All the teams are good and will give their best. But the Korean and the Iran teams are good. Even the Pakistan and Bangladesh teams are good, these 3-4 teams can pose a competition," added Goyat, who will be making his Games debut.

The modest Monu Goyat also became the highest paid kabaddi player in the country after he was bought by Haryana Steelers for a whopping Rs. 1.51 crore at the latest PKL auctions.

"Iranian players stay and practice with Indian players and their preparation is just like our players and hence are giving a competition," Goyat explained further.

The 25-year was also all-praise for the "Raid For Gold" campaign, an initiative launched by Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd in order to support the National team.