Asian Games 2018, Men's Kabaddi: India vs Korea - 5 Talking Points

India were taken aback by Korea's speed, as they suffered a shock defeat.

Korea produced a wonderful performance to edge out world champions India 24-23 in a close, thrilling contest in Men's Kabaddi Group A action at the 2018 Asian Games.

India, playing their third match overall, were upset by the Koreans just like at the World Cup. It was a fantastic all-round performance from the Koreans to deal India their first loss at these Games as the Indians rallied late on, but fell just short.

The Indians looked sluggish for the most part as their Korean counterparts looked much the sharper of the two sides and just seemed to want it more. After the win against Bangladesh yesterday, captain Ajay Thakur had said that his team "showed their best performance", but just today against the Koreans they were definitely found wanting.

The result will ideally serve as a good wake-up call for the Indians who can't be happy with their performance today and will now know that an eighth consecutive gold medal is not going to be an easy task.

Here are the main talking points from the game:

#1 Fast start for Korea

The quickness of Korea's raiders helped them to get off to a fast start in this game. Jang Kun Lee and Lee Dong Geon, Pro Kabaddi regulars, proved a tough challenge to keep quiet for India's defence early in this match.

It wasn't necessarily that they were getting multi-point raids, but they just kept putting points on the board through bonuses and quick touch points. The Indian defence couldn't quite keep up with their speed and agility. The right corner position especially was constantly under attack as Mohit Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal had a torrid time.

Time and again, they were caught unawares by the speed with which the Korean raiders attacked. The Koreans also did a great job of not moving around too much. They were very targeted in their attacks; they picked a spot and attacked it.

The Indian defence lacked coordination, leading to a lot of solo tackles that were easy for the Korean raiders to dodge.

