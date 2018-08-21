Asian Games 2018, Men's Kabaddi: India vs Thailand - 5 Talking Points

Virendra Karunakar

India rebounded from their loss to Korea, to beat Thailand 49-30 in their fourth Group A game at the 2018 Asian Games. The win was their third in the competition, their lone loss coming against the Koreans in their previous game. With the win, India sealed their semi-final spot.

India were more methodical rather than explosive as they kept putting up points, opening up a comfortable lead early. They led by nine at the half and eventually won by 19 points, but the margin of victory doesn't quite encapsulate the story of the match.

The Thais came back strong in the second half and posed some problems for the Indians who had to be alert to avert any unexpected setbacks. Rahul Chaudhari was the best raider on show for India and had a huge role to play in extending the lead in the second half.

The defence was good in fits and spurts and provided enough openings for the Thai raiders to take advantage of.

India are currently top of the group, but Korea have two more games to play while India have finished their quota.

Here are the main talking points from the game:

#1 Rishank comes in for Monu

Rishank Devadiga (File Picture)

After Monday's loss to Korea, fans and analysts alike waited to see if India would make changes to their starting line-up.

Indeed, there was one. Rishank Devadiga came in for Monu Goyat after the latter had struggled to really get going in India's first few games. Rishank provided the Indians with a good start along with Pardeep Narwal.

He picked up a point in each of his first three raids, grabbing a Bonus Point and two subsequent touch points. He was taken down for the first time in his fourth raid attempt, but by then India had already inflicted an All Out and were up 15-4 on the scoreboard.

Monu Goyat didn't feature in this match until just three minutes to go for the final whistle. After being used extensively in the first few games, it looked like the coaching setup was willing to try out alternatives and with Rishank's good showing today, competition for that starting raiding role should ensue as it is very much up for grabs.

