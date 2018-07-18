Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Predicting India's starting seven for the tournament

Vijay Sain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
392   //    18 Jul 2018, 01:32 IST

Mohit Chhillar has been an exceptional right corner.
Mohit Chhillar has been an exceptional right corner

Dubai Kabaddi Masters 2018 was a prodigious success in International Kabaddi after the Kabaddi World Cup 2016.

India held their nerves and beat Iran 44-26 what was proclaimed to be a one-sided encounter.

On the first week of July, the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) announced 12 member men's squad which was an eye opener as big match names like Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada and PO Surjeet Singh were kept out.

Here is an overview to the playing seven India might use on the mat starting August 19!

#1 Right corner: Mohit Chhillar

One of the most experienced campaigners in the right corner of India, Mohit Chhillar is a bedrock.

You don't need an introduction, do you? The mastermind of Mohit is the best when it comes to blocking the raiders adverse to their momentum and his chain tackles are exciting to watch.

This Nizampur's pride announced his comeback when he scored 4 tackle points in a match No. 10 versus Kenya in the Dubai Kabaddi Masters 2018. Team India will definitely consider him ahead to display his class on the mat! 

#2 Right in: Ajay Thakur

Ajay was the top raider of the tournament and led India to winning ways.
Ajay was the top raider of the tournament and led India to victory

Ajay Thakur will lead the side in Asian Games 2018 and his experience is what has already made him the lead raider of the team.

Ajay was the top raider in Dubai when he snatched 34 raid points in 50 raids making him a matured quality raider.

His prolonged reach to the midline with a height of 1.85m allows him to do swift hand touches and escapes which are adorable to watch. Team India is heavily built as a strong raiding unit but it is Ajay who'll wear the captain's hat. 

Vijay Sain
CONTRIBUTOR
