Asian Games 2018: Predicting Iran's starting seven for the tournament

Vijay Sain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 20 Jul 2018, 10:35 IST

Team Iran during Dubai Kabaddi Masters 2018.

A dominant force who have shattered the glass wall and certainly have made a name for themselves, team Iran have barged through other nations and have left a huge mark in the Kabaddi world.

Their lean and muscular heavyweights in the line up are known to provide hefty tackles that take the raiders' momentum completely. Iran used a competitive approach at the Dubai Kabaddi Masters' with a squad that actually consisted of their 'B' players when they left out huge names like Fazel Atrachali, Abozar Mighani, and Meraj Sheykh yet ended their season run as the finalists.

Iran is one of the few nations who have a prolonged history with the game as they associated in the year 2014 and now are the major force of Kabaddi. They lost the final to Iran just like they had lost to team India in the Kabaddi World Cup 2016, but they have always provided a tough scenario to the Indian Kabaddians. They dropped a bombshell once again not announcing their former captain, Meraj Sheykh into the lineup.

Known for their wrestling background in their arsenal, the selection committee of Iran has picked a mix of youth and experience in their line up. Started in 2006 as 4th place and they went on to win two consecutive silver medals in 2010 and 2014. In the quest to their very first gold medal, here is an overview on what Team Iran might choose their playing 7 on the mat for the Jakarta Asian Games 2018!

