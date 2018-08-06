Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: 'SAI to look into transparency of team selection after Indian kabaddi squad returns from Asiad,' says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Soumo Ghosh
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
108   //    06 Aug 2018, 14:24 IST

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

The 12-member Indian kabaddi team that has been selected for the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang will be travelling to Indonesia for the mega-event, despite the fact that the Delhi High Court has ruled that the selection process for the national teams need to be more transparent.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, when asked about the national kabaddi team during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, said that the Sports Authority of India has been asked by the Delhi HC to take a look into the matter of the team selection of the kabaddi squad for the Asian Games.

"When teams represent India, the players are playing under the Indian flag, and therefore the federations must ensure a transparent selection process," said Rathore.

"The Delhi HC has directed that the selection process is overseen by the Sports Authority of India (SAI)," he continued. "After the team comes back from the Asian Games, we will certainly look into it, and the HC has also said that the federation now needs to be handed over to an administrator till the electoral roles are corrected."

The Delhi HC, had last week passed an order, which deemed the election process of the officials at the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) to be non-transparent. Rathore also went on to state that the Sports Ministry has taken steps to ensure that the Sports Code is followed, both at the national and the state levels.

"The Sports Code of 2011 lays down very specific guidelines as to how the elections will be conducted, and the government, through its observer, ensures that the Sports Code is followed, at least by the national federations," said Rathore.

"The (Sports) Ministry has also written a letter to all the Chief Ministers of the country, requesting them to ensure that the state federations also adhere to the Sports Code."

Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Indian Kabaddi team Ajay Thakur Manjeet Chhillar Indian Kabaddi Team
