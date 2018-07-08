Asian Games 2018: Surjeet Singh, Surender Nada, Manjeet Chhillar dropped from India's kabaddi squad

Soumo Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 2.30K // 08 Jul 2018, 12:42 IST

Surjeet Singh and Surender Nada have been dropped from the national squad.

India announced their 12-member squads (plus two standby players)for both their men's and their women's teams ahead of the upcoming Asian Games, which are to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia. However, a number of players, who have been key components of the squads, have been left out.

Top defenders Surender Nada and Surjeet Singh have not been named in the men's kabaddi squad for the Asian Games. Both Surender and Surjeet are considered to be two of the best defenders in the country at the moment.

Left corner Nada, has made his name with the Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League, and has also been a key player for the state of Haryana in the domestic circuit.

Meanwhile, Surjeet has had a memorable season after making a semifinal finish with the Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League, before guiding the Services to the National Championship final and the Federation Cup trophy.

Both these players were a part of the recently-concluded Kabaddi Masters in Dubai, where India clinched the trophy after defeating Iran in the final. Incidentally, right cover Surjeet had put in a brilliant performance in that match, scoring seven tackle-points.

Veteran defender Manjeet Chhillar, who was also a part of India's Kabaddi Masters squad, has also been dropped. However, despite being a part of the Kabaddi Masters squad, Chhillar played only one match in Dubai, the last match of the group stage, when India had already secured themselves the top spot in Group A.

The women's team squad is also missing a key player, in the form of Abhilashsha Mhatre, who is considered to be one of the best raiders for India.

Men's squad:

Girish Maruti Ernak

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Mohit Chhillar

Sandeep Narwal

Pardeep Narwal

Rishank Devadiga

Monu Goyat

Ajay Thakur

Rohit Kumar

Raju Lal Choudhary

Mallesh Gangadhari

Rahul Chaudhari

Standby: Amit Nagar, Maninder Singh

Women's squad:

Sakshi Kumari

Kavita Devi

Priyanka

Manpreet Kaur

Payel Chowdhury

Ritu Negi

Sonali Vishnu Shingate

Sayali Sanjay KeriPale

Randeep Kaur Khehra

Shalini Pathak

Usha Rani Narasimhalah

Madhu

Standby: Priyanka, Shama Parveen