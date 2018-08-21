Asian Games 2018: Women's Kabaddi, India vs Indonesia - 5 Talking Points

The Indian ladies in action

The Indian Women's Kabaddi Team kept up with their 100% winning record on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2018 as they won the one-sided match against the hosts Indonesia. The match took place at the Garuda Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The final score at the end of the match was 54-22. The Indian captain Payel Chowdhury started off the match on a good note as she scored the first raid point for the team. Both the defense and offense of team India were on fleek throughout the whole match.

Team Indonesia was on the struggling side. Losing the game with 32 points was a great disappointment for the hosts. They failed to get a grip on the score for even a single minute during the match.

The match came to an abrupt end as the Women in Blue successfully made their way to the semi-finals after recording their fourth continuous win.

Here are five talking points from the match between invincibles India and Indonesia:

#1 Team India books a slot for themselves in the semi-finals

Team India became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals

Team India became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. They are the topper team of their group and will face off the yet unknown team which will end up in the second position of the other group. The Indian women brigade have won all four matches and have a hundred percent winning rate.

#2 Big loss for Indonesia

Indonesian team lost the match by 32 points from the hands of team India. Being the host for such a substantial tournament, it was extremely disappointing for both the team and their fans.

Well, they should prepare for the next matches and forget this one thinking of it as a bad dream. It will surely encourage them to do better in the upcoming matches.

#3 Indian players or a bunch of wizards?

It was undoubtedly one of the best matches of team India in the Asian Games. It almost seemed like they were performing some wizardry as they brilliantly played against Indonesia on the mat.

Indian captain Payel Chowdhury, Ritu Negi, Sonali, Randeep Khehra and Manpreet Kaur, almost every player on the team was an example of pure magic. Such an amazing attitude tells us that road to the Gold for team India is not far away.

#4 Hard luck for Indonesia

The hapless Indonesian ladies tried their best to defeat team India but weren't able to make an impact on them. The raider Puspasari pitched in and scored some points for the team but it was of no help. They will require to step up their game if they want to survive in the tournament.

#5 Colossal win for team India

No other win would have given India a greater happiness than this one. Not only did they became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals but they also are the current table toppers with a full winning rate.

We are eagerly waiting to know as to which team will have the privilege to play against the fierce ladies of India in the semi-finals.