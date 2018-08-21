Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Women's Kabaddi, India vs Sri Lanka - 5 Talking Points

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Feature
138   //    21 Aug 2018, 10:00 IST

Indian Women's Kabaddi team in action against Sri Lanka
Indian Women's Kabaddi team in action against Sri Lanka

The first kabaddi match for team India on Day 3 was super successful for team India after the Indian men's team faced a defeat by the hands of South Korea, as our women's brigade effortlessly won the clash against Sri Lanka with the score 38-12 at the Garuda Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The match was a one-sided deal as the Sri Lankan ladies completely struggled in front of the Women in Blue. The Indian team scored easily as they did not allow Sri Lanka to execute any plan on the mat.

The match was bent towards the favor of India from the very beginning. Sri Lankans weren't able to grip over the score which resulted in their defeat. It is not the end for team Sri Lanka but they require to watch over their game from the next time.

Here are five talking points from India vs Sri Lanka:

Indian Women's Kabaddi Team was successful on the day 3 of the Asian Games 2018
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team was successful on the day 3 of the Asian Games 2018

#1 The Indians dominated over Sri Lankans from the first minute

The score said it all. India dominated over Sri Lanka throughout the faceoff. Sri Lankans managed to score just 4 points in the first half which was pretty disappointing for them.

Team India clinched the victory because they played an all-round game. With such beautiful tackles and raids, they ruled over the mat and did not give a chance to the Sri Lankans.

#2 Nothing went right for team Sri Lanka

Neither raids nor defense, nothing went right for Sri Lanka. They weren't able to get a grip over the score for even a single minute. It was rather an unfortunate day for the team. We hope that they would have noted down their weak points and work accordingly.

#3 Sri Lanka scored their first raid point at the 32nd minute of the match

It was very peculiar as the Sri Lankans scored their first raid point at the 32nd minute of the match. It was an unlucky day for the Sri Lankan kabaddi team as no raids or tackles helped them to stand up against India.

They will have to concentrate more on sharpening their skills if they don't want to be at the bottom of the group table.

#4 Resounding victory for team India

Indians were brilliant with both their offense and defense. Their game was seamless and hence helped them seal the victory. If they continue their winning streak, they will end up at the top of the group table.

Players including Priyanka and Sayali rocked the mat with their amazing tactics. The same's expected out of them in the upcoming matches.

#5 Massive lead of 19 points in the hands of the team India at the end of the first half

The score after the first half of the match was 23-4 in the favor of team India. Sri Lanka scored the four points just from their defense.

As usual, the invincibles team India were exceptional with their game which helped them get such a massive lead over the Sri Lankan players.

Asian Games 2018 Sri Lanka Kabaddi team Indian Women's Kabaddi team Sakshi Kumari Priyanka
Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Dreaming is not the only solution, working on it is. A Sports Buff; knitting my thoughts into words!! :) An ardent Kabaddi fan!!! Also a big and dedicated Potterhead for life!!
