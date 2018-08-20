Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Women's Kabaddi, India vs Thailand - 5 Talking Points

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Feature
530   //    20 Aug 2018, 14:18 IST

Indian women's Kabaddi team started their Asian Games 2018 journey in solid fashion as they came out on top against the Japanese women in the first match of the Group A. On Day 2, the Indian women brigade successfully defeated team Thailand with the score 33-23 at the Garuda Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The faceoff started with Thailand winning the toss. The match was a competitive one with both the sides trying their best to win.

Indian women bounced back from a lackluster first half and played an amazing game in the second half. Thailand lost their grip on the score when the second half commenced and hence were unable to win the clash.

Here are top five talking points from India vs Thailand:

The Indian Women's kabaddi team won the match against Thailand with a ten points score difference
The
Indian Women's kabaddi team won the match against Thailand with a ten points score difference

#1 Errors made by India's defense in the first half

The attacking area of team India was on fleek but the defense was a let down in the first half. The ladies were struggling to get a hold on the defensive unit due to which Thailand successfully ended the first half with two points behind India.

Even though India won the match, the first half was disastrous for the Indian defensive unit. The score at the end of the first half was 12-10.

#2 Thailand ends the first half with two points behind India

Due to some silly mistakes made by the Indian defense, Thailand ended up the first half with two points behind India. Both the raiders and the defenders of Thailand played well in the first half. Overall, the Thai team had a successful first half but despite that, they lost the grip on the game and lost it completely.

#3 Super tackles by team Thailand

Thailand were lethal with their defense as they performed many super tackles throughout the match. They kept the Indian raiders at bay with their super tackles but Indian raiders showed their carefully planned tactics and won the match.

#4 Comeback of the Indian defense

First half for the Indian defense was unsuccessful but they made a great comeback in the second half. Most of the Thai raiders were seen on the bench during the second half as the Indian defense did not let them roam around and score on the mat.

We witnessed the great grand display of ankle holds, thigh holds, dashes and blocks by the Indian defense. Manpreet Kaur was crowned the best defender of the match.

#5 The raiding magic of Randeep Khehra

Randeep Khehra was undoubtedly the best player of the match. She scored a plethora of raid points and was brilliant throughout the match.

The Indians were the dominating side on the day two of the Asian Games 2018. Much more will be expected out of them when they will play against the other teams.



Asian Games 2018 Indian Women's Kabaddi team Thailand Kabaddi team Payel Chowdhury Randeep Kaur Khehra
Dreaming is not the only solution, working on it is. A Sports Buff; knitting my thoughts into words!! :) An ardent Kabaddi fan!!! Also a big and dedicated Potterhead for life!!
