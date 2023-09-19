Asian Games 2023: 5 Indian players who can single-handedly win the tournament for India

The Asian Games 2023 have arrived, and anticipation is building as the Indian kabaddi team prepares to take to the mat. The Kabaddi tournament is slated to commence on October 2 and conclude on October 7, setting the stage for intense action.

With a winning momentum from their recent triumph in the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, the Indian team boasts a formidable squad ready to conquer the competition. In this high-stakes tournament, five exceptional Indian players have emerged as potential game-changers.

#1 Can Pawan Kumar Sehrawat be the star raider of the Asian Games 2023?

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat often hailed as the 'High-flyer' of Indian kabaddi, took the Asian championship by storm, topping the scoreboard with 42 points. His agility, athleticism, and fitness levels make him a force to be reckoned with.

Pawan's ability to execute super raids with finesse adds an element of surprise to his gameplay, making him a nightmare for the opposition. His consistency over the last four Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) seasons, with over 200 points in each season, is a testament to his remarkable talent.

Despite battling an injury in the previous season with the Tamil Thalaivas, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat made a triumphant comeback in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, finishing as the overall raid points leader. He's all set to roar for Asian Games 2023.

#2 Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar, another standout raider, played a pivotal role in India's success in the championship, contributing significantly with 41 points. Sachin is renowned for his exceptional skills in do-or-die situations, a quality that sets him apart.

His long arm reach and quick foot movements make him a fighter who never gives up. In the last two editions of the PKL, Sachin stood as the lone warrior for the Patna Pirates when other raiders faltered, consistently securing crucial points for his team.

#3 Nitesh Kumar brings defensive stability to the team

On the defensive front, Nitesh Kumar, the right-corner defender for UP Yoddhas, showcased his mettle as a formidable defender. Nitesh has single-handedly guided his PKL team to the playoffs in the past and has been in the top 5 defenders list in the recent editions of PKL.

His consistency across PKL seasons and stellar performance in the Asian Kabaddi Championship held in July 2023 make him a dependable asset for any team. Betting on Nitesh Kumar for his exceptional defensive abilities is a wise choice, given his track record.

#4 Aslam Inamdar

With a remarkable ability to score both raid and tackle points, Aslam Inamdar played a pivotal role in Puneri Paltan's runner-up campaign in the 9th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and continued to impress in the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. In the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Aslam Inamdar continued to inspire with his performance, scoring an impressive 40 raid points.

Inamdar's potential to single-handedly carry a team to victory is undeniable. With his blend of speed, agility, and a deep understanding of the game, he has the capability to turn the tide of a match in favor of his team.

#5 Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal, a name that has recently gained prominence in the PKL scene, demonstrated his consistency in the past two editions. His swift and agile gameplay, coupled with acute skills, has earned him a place among the top three raiders.

Arjun continued his stellar form in the recent Asian Kabaddi Championship, accumulating 26 raid points. His ability to execute quick raids keeps the opposition on their toes, making him an invaluable asset for the Indian squad.