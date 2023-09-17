Asian Games 2023: Indian kabaddi squad's SWOT analysis

The 19th edition of the Asian Games is right around the corner, scheduled to kick off on September 23, 2023. Among the many exciting sports on display, kabaddi action is set to begin on October 1 and will conclude on October 6.

In the men's kabaddi event at the Asian Games 2023, 11 teams will compete, divided into two groups. These teams include Bangladesh, India, South Korea, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Nepal.

Following the Asian Kabaddi Championships, the Indian team conducted a training camp in Bangalore, and the squad, announced in August, was based on the performance at this camp.

Indian Men's Team Squad: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Rawal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Akash Shinde, Surjeet Singh, Sachin Tanwar and Naveen Kumar Goyat.

As Asian Games 2023 draw near, let's put this Indian squad through a SWOT Analysis.

Strengths: Success in Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023

In the Asian Kabaddi Championships, the team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all five league matches and defeating Iran 42-32 in the final. In this manner, India secured their eighth Asian Championships crown. This triumph will undoubtedly boost India's confidence heading into the Asian Games.

In the Asian Championships 2023, the Indian team put up an all-round show. Leading the charge was the dynamic Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who topped the scoreboard with a remarkable 42 points.

He was ably supported by Sachin Tanwar, who contributed significantly with 41 points; and Aslam Inamdar, who showcased his raiding skills with a total of 40 points.

The team also boasts of a robust defense, which is a key asset. In the Asian Championships 2023, they showed their ability to stop opposing raiders. Players like Nitesh Kumar and Sunil Kumar stood out, scoring crucial tackle points.

Weaknesses: No major weakness

Pardeep Narwal could not secure a spot on the Asian Games roster (PC: Sportskeeda)

While the Indian squad has numerous strengths, there are no obvious but a few potential weaknesses to consider. One drawback could be the lack of experience of the current squad in the 2018 Asian Games.

None of the 12 players in the present lineup represented India in the 2018 edition. This absence of exposure to the rigors of the Asian Games might pose a challenge, especially when facing opponents who have experienced such high-profile events.

Another factor to consider is the absence of experienced players like Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh. Despite being one of the most successful raiders in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, Narwal could not secure a spot on the Asian Games roster. His absence may be felt, especially in clutch moments when experience and composure are crucial.

Opportunities: Asian Games are a great platform for youngsters to shine

Indiaan National Men's team in group pic (PC: Sportskeeda)

The 2023 Asian Games provide a remarkable stage for India's rising talents to showcase their skills. Arjun Deshwal, honored as the Most Valuable Player of Pro Kabaddi League 9, marked his India debut in the Asian Kabaddi Championships and made a significant impact. He accumulated an impressive total of 26 raid points.

Another budding star, Aslam Inamdar, also left his mark on the event, as he accumulated a remarkable tally of 40 points through his quick-pacey raiding skills.

Furthermore, players like Akash Shinde, Inamdar's Puneri Paltan teammate, possess match-winning potential, even if they don't feature in every starting lineup. These opportunities for emerging talents will contribute to the team's depth and future prospects.

Threat: Stiff competition from Iran

Iran national men's team (PC: Sportskeeda)

In the 2018 Asian Games, India's men's Kabaddi team, which had previously won the gold medal in seven of eight editions, had to settle for a bronze after losing to Iran in the semi-final.

Iran's team, boasting a wealth of experience, presents a formidable challenge. Key players like Fazel Atrachali, a 31-year-old defender who played a pivotal role in Iran's 2018 victory, will be a huge threat.

The likes of Mohammadreza Shadlou, a versatile all-rounder proficient in both defense and raiding, further bolster Iran's prospects.

While a formidable squad, the Indian team possesses no glaring weaknesses. In fact, they appear stronger than many of their Asian Games counterparts.

Historically, only Iran and South Korea have posed challenges to India in Kabaddi. However, given the current form and preparation, India holds a lot of promise for another gold medal.