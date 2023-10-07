Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi Final: India vs Iran preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news and streaming details

The Indian men's kabaddi team will face arch-rival Iran in the Asian Games 2023 final in a much-anticipated showdown. The action takes place on Saturday at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China, with a 12:30 PM IST kickoff. Kabaddi fans from all over India can watch the action live via live streaming and telecast.

Since the introduction of Kabaddi at the Asian Games in Beijing in 1990, India has been a dominant force in Asian Games history, winning seven consecutive gold medals. Their unbeaten streak was ended in Jakarta 2018 when they were defeated in the semi-finals by Iran.

This year's Indian Kabaddi squad, led by captain Pawan Sehrawat, features a new lineup of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players, including raiders Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, and Aslam Inamdar. Vice-captain Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal fortify the defensive line.

Iran, on the other hand, demonstrated their mettle in the semi-finals against Chinese Taipei, led by star defender Fazel Atrachali and all-rounders Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh and Mohammad Reza Shadlu. Atrachali and Nabibakhsh were members of Iran's kabaddi team that won gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

The coaching clash adds an intriguing twist to this battle. Iran is led by newly appointed coach Gholamreza Mazandarani, who also coaches the PKL team U Mumba. Under his direction, Iran won their first gold medal by defeating a star-studded Indian lineup in the previous final.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Baliyan, the current PKL-winning coach of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, is the head coach of India's kabaddi team. Baliyan faces a difficult task in leading India back to the pinnacle of Asian kabaddi.

The Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi Final promises to be a thrilling encounter filled with intensity and excitement as these two kabaddi giants collide. Kabaddi fans around the world will be watching with bated breath as India and Iran compete for supremacy once more.

India vs Iran Match Details

Match Details: India vs Iran, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: Saturday, October 7th, 2023, at 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center Court-1, Hangzhou, China

India vs Iran: Head-to-Head record

In the intense rivalry between India and Iran in kabaddi, India has won 10 out of 11 matches. The lone defeat came in the 2018 Asian Games semi-finals, making this rivalry one of the fiercest in kabaddi history.

With world-class players on both sides, the upcoming matchup promises to pit Indian raiders against Iranian defenders, setting up an exciting battle for supremacy.

Matches Played: 11

India wins: 10

Iran wins : 1

Draws: 0

India

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Naveen Kumar Goyat

Iran

Fazel Atrachali (C), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Mohammad Kazem Nasari, Ali Reza Mirzaein, Hamid Nader, Reza Mirbhageri, Mohammad Reza Kaboudrahangi, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Moeen Shafiq, Mohammad Reza Shadlu, Milad Jabbari, Amirhossein Bastami.

India vs Iran: Probable Lineup

India:

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sunil Kumar, Naveen Kumar Goyat, Arjun Deshwal

Iran:

Fazel Atrachali (C), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Mohammad Reza Shadlu, Ali Reza Mirzaein, Amirhossein Bastami, Reza Mirbhageri, Milad Jabbari

India vs Iran Prediction

The kabaddi final between India and Iran at the Asian Games 2023 is a clash of titans, with both teams boasting formidable lineups. After a rare defeat in 2018, India seeks to reclaim its dominance, while Iran seeks to maintain its newfound superiority.

Expect a thrilling battle between India's elite raiders and Iran's stalwart defenders. While the outcome is unknown, fans can expect an intense, nail-biting contest that will keep them on the edge of their seats as the fate of the gold medal hangs in the balance.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 kabaddi matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 kabaddi matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The matches will also be broadcasted live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.