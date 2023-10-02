Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi: India vs Bangladesh preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

Kabaddi made its debut at the Asian Games in Beijing in 1990, with India winning the gold medal in the inaugural edition. Indian kabaddi has been a dominant force over the years, with the men's team winning seven out of eight gold medals and the women's team winning two out of three gold medals since 2010. However, at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, both Indian teams were defeated by Iran in a surprising turn of events.

The Indian men's kabaddi team is now preparing for a new beginning at the Asian Games 2023. The team is entirely new, with no members from the previous edition. Despite this, India have one of the world's best raiding units, as evidenced by their recent victory at the Asian Kabaddi Championship in Busan.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat will lead the raiding lines for India's men's kabaddi team as they begin their campaign against Bangladesh. The latter comes into this match with confidence after a resounding 52-17 victory over Japan. The Bangladeshi men's kabaddi team, led by veteran Md Tuhin Talukder, is aiming for a medal at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

This match between India and Bangladesh promises to be exciting, with both teams eager to make a name for themselves in the prestigious tournament. The Indian team will be looking to reclaim their kabaddi supremacy, while Bangladesh will be hoping to build on their early success and secure a medal.

Kabaddi enthusiasts and fans from both countries will be watching these two teams compete on the mat with bated breath. This match is sure to be one of the highlights of the Asian Games 2023, with a rich history in the sport and a hunger for victory.

India vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match Details: India vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 6:00 am IST

Venue: Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center Court-1, Hangzhou, China

India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-Head record

India and Bangladesh have faced each other four times in official kabaddi matches. Three of these meetings occurred during World Cup competitions, while one was during the Asian Games. India have dominated this rivalry, with them winning 50-21 in their most recent meeting at the 2018 Asian Games.

Matches Played: 4

India wins: 4

Bangladesh wins : 0

Draws: 0

India vs Bangladesh: Full Squads

India

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Naveen Kumar Goyat

Bangladesh

Md Tuhin Talukder, Nesar Howlader, Sajidul Chaklder, Sajidul Chaklder, Md. Asadul Islam, Md. Liton Ali, Md. Shamrat Mia, Md. Arif Rabbani, Md Al Amin, Md. Mizannur Rahman, Md. Nasir Uddin, Md. Razib Ahamed

India vs Bangladesh: Probable Lineup

India:

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Nitesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Surjeet Singh, Naveen Kumar Goyat, Aslam Inamdar

Bangladesh:

Md Tuhin Talukder, Nesar Howlader, Md. Mizannur Rahman, Sajidul Chaklder, Md. Asadul Islam, Md. Liton Ali, Md. Shamrat Mia, Md. Arif Rabbani

India vs Bangladesh Prediction

Given their past dominance in the sport and their recent victory over Bangladesh in the 2018 Asian Games, India are the clear favorites in the upcoming kabaddi clash between India and Bangladesh at the Asian Games 2023.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 kabaddi matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The Asian Games kabaddi matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.