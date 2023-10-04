Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi: India vs Chinese Taipei preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news and streaming details

The Indian men's kabaddi team has demonstrated an impressive blend of power, agility and tactical prowess in recent matches. They have not only maintained their unbeaten streak, but have done so in dominant fashion, with back-to-back victories over Bangladesh and Thailand.

The Indian raiders have consistently wreaked havoc on their opponents, led by star players like Naveen Kumar, captain Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal. The defense, led by key players like Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Nitesh Kumar, has also proved to be impenetrable.

Chinese Taipei's perfect tournament record shows their ability and potential as a strong contender. Their victories over Japan, Thailand, and Bangladesh demonstrate their adaptability to a variety of challenges.

Spectators can expect an intense and closely contested battle as both teams prepare to clash on the kabaddi mat. With a spot in the semi-finals on the line, this matchup promises to be a spectacle full of electrifying raids and robust tackles.

In this high-stakes match, both teams will aim to finish first in Group A, which will put them in a good position heading into the semi-finals.

India vs Chinese Taipei Match Details

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 5th, 2023, at 8:00 am IST

Venue: Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center Court-1, Hangzhou, China

India vs Chinese Taipei: Head-to-Head record

India and Chinese Taipei have met only once in recent history, during the Asian Kabaddi Championship. In that match, India demonstrated their dominance with a commanding victory, defeating Chinese Taipei 53-20.

Matches Played: 1

India wins: 1

Chinese Taipei wins : 0

Draws: 0

India vs Chinese Taipei: Probable Lineup

India:

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Surjeet Singh, Naveen Kumar Goyat, Arjun Deshwal

Chinese Taipei:

Tsai Chung Hao, Huang Jih Hung, Chang Chia-Ming, Lin I Ching, You Hao Cheng, Zhang Chong Mao, Wu Wei Zheng

India vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

India is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming match against Chinese Taipei. Given India's form and pedigree, they are likely to secure another resounding victory, cementing their position as tournament favourites even further.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi matches in India?

The Asian Games kabaddi matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. They will also be broadcasted live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.