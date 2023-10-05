Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi: India vs Japan preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

In their upcoming contest at the Asian Games 2023, India's kabaddi team will face a difficult test as they take on Japan. Team India is gearing up for a gruelling day of kabaddi action, as they will take on Chinese Taipei earlier in the day.

While the outcome of the clash with Chinese Taipei is still unknown, the Indian team's performance against them will undoubtedly have an impact on their morale and strategy.

Chinese Taipei has been a formidable force in the tournament, going undefeated with wins over Japan, Thailand, and Bangladesh. The outcome of the clash between India and Chinese Taipei could set the tone for the rest of the day.

Following a potentially tense clash with Chinese Taipei, India will face Japan, a team that currently sits in fourth place in Pool A. Japan has lost two of their previous matches, and their point differential indicates a difficult journey thus far, with only 39 points scored and 90 points conceded.

For India, this is an opportunity to build on their previous victories and maintain their top-of-the-table position. Led by Pawan Sehrawat and a well-rounded roster, the Indian team will look to keep their unbeaten streak going and continue their pursuit of the gold medal.

The strategies used in the match against Chinese Taipei will be critical in setting the stage for the match against Japan. The Indian team will look to capitalise on their strengths, both offensively and defensively, to secure another victory and advance to the semi-finals.

As the day progresses, kabaddi enthusiasts and fans will be watching India's journey to the Asian Games 2023 with bated breath. The results of these competitions will not only determine their group standing but will also play an important role in shaping their path to the coveted gold medal.

India vs Japan Match Details

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 5th, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center Court-1, Hangzhou, China

India vs Japan: Head-to-Head record

India and Japan had previously met only once - at the Asian Kabaddi Championship in Busan, South Korea. India demonstrated their dominance with a convincing victory, outscoring Japan by a score of 62-17.

This head-to-head record highlights India's dominance and sets the stage for another tense clash at the Asian Games in 2023.

Matches Played: 1

India wins: 1

Japan wins : 0

Draws: 0

India vs Japan: Full Squads

India

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Naveen Kumar Goyat

Japan

Masayuki Shimokawa, Kazuhiro Takano, Yuten Kawate, Hiroki Nishiyama, Tetsuro Abe, Mikito Endo, and Masaki Hatakeyama

India vs Japan: Probable Lineup

India:

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sunil Kumar, Naveen Kumar Goyat, Arjun Deshwal

Japan:

Masayuki Shimokawa, Kazuhiro Takano, Yuten Kawate, Hiroki Nishiyama, Tetsuro Abe, Mikito Endo, and Masaki Hatakeyama

India vs Japan Prediction

India is the clear favourite in the upcoming Asian Games 2023 clash against Japan. Furthermore, Japan's recent performance has been dismal, with five straight losses in their last five matches.

This poor run of form makes it even more difficult for them to compete with the formidable Indian team, making India the favourite in this match.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 kabaddi matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The Asian Games kabaddi matches will also be broadcasted live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.