Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi: India vs Thailand preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian Men's Kabaddi Team made an impressive debut at the Asian Games 2023, defeating Bangladesh with a commanding score of 55-18. The victory propelled India to the top of Group A, setting a strong tone for the rest of their campaign.

Naveen Kumar, the PKL star, made a significant impact in the first few minutes of the game by leading a superb raid that launched India's dominance. Arjun Deshwal contributed quickly to India's early success, helping the team to a quick all-out over Bangladesh, securing an 11-1 lead.

While the Indian defence was impressive, Bangladesh's defence gradually settled after the first few minutes, forcing Indian raiders to work hard for points. Nonetheless, the Indian squad delivered an outstanding performance in their opening match, led by star raiders Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, and Sachin Tanwar.

India's resounding victory has catapulted them to the top of the Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi Group A points table, instilling confidence and high expectations for the rest of the tournament. The Indian Kabaddi Team will play Thailand in their next match on October 4 at 6 a.m.

India is determined to keep their winning streak going in their quest for more glory. Following the match against Thailand, the Indian team will face Chinese Taipei in their final group match on Thursday. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, which will be held on Friday.

Thailand, their next opponent, comes into the match fresh off a loss to Chinese Taipei by a score of 24-45. With this in mind, India's match against Thailand in the Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi tournament promises to be an enthralling battle between two determined sides vying for supremacy.

India vs Thailand Match Details

Match Details: India vs Thailand, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4th, 2023, at 6:00 am IST

Venue: Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center Court-1, Hangzhou, China

India vs Thailand: Head-to-Head record

In official kabaddi matches, India has a 3-0 head-to-head record against Thailand. Their meetings include two in the World Cup and one in the Asian Games. India defeated Pakistan by a score of 49-30 in their most recent match at the 2018 Asian Games.

Matches Played: 3

India wins: 3

Thailand wins : 0

Draws: 0

India vs Thailand: Full Squads

India

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Naveen Kumar Goyat

Thailand

Thanongsak Srihera, Peeradach Jantajam, Chanwit Whichian, Chakaphod kaichak Chong, Chakrit Nuchaikaew, Chayaphon Kamunee, Pramot Saising, Nopphdon Pontaisong, Hasun Thongkruea, Rattankon Yotsun Gnoen,Theeradet Chaisit, Nattapong Jantajam

India vs Thailand: Probable Lineup

India:

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Surjeet Singh, Naveen Kumar Goyat, Aslam Inamdar

Thailand:

Thanongsak Srihera, Peeradach Jantajam, Chanwit Whichian, Chakaphod Kaichak Chong, Chakrit Nuchaikaew, Chayaphon Kamunee, Pramot Saising

India vs Thailand Prediction

India is the clear favourite in the upcoming Kabaddi match between India and Thailand at the Asian Games 2023, with a formidable track record against Thailand. India is expected to dominate with a 3-0 head-to-head advantage and a strong team. India's experience and prowess make them the clear favourites in this competition.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 kabaddi matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The Asian Games kabaddi matches will also be broadcasted live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.