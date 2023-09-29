Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi: Preview, schedule, format and where to watch

The Asian Games is going to take place in Hangzhou, China in 2023, is a prestigious event where athletes from across Asia compete.

Kabbadi has been an official event at the Asian Games since 1990. India has consistently dominated, winning the highest number of gold medals in both the men's and women's categories until the 2018 edition.

In the recent Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, India defeated Iran with a score of 42-32. The final match took place at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center in Busan, Republic of Korea. This remarkable win marks India's eighth title in the last nine editions of the championship.

The upcoming Asian Games will include women's kabaddi. The women's category will have nine teams, while the men's category will have 11 teams. The Indian women's kabaddi team consists of 12 members, including Sakshi Kumari, Sonali Vishnu Shingate, and Ritu Negi.

Format of the Asian Games 2023

1. The tournament consists of two teams, with seven players on each team.

2. Each team is allowed five substitutes.

3. The court is divided into two equal halves.

4. Unlike Pro Kabaddi League, there will not be any super-tackles and only one point will be awarded for each tackle.

Squad for the Asian Games 2023

Indian men’s kabaddi team for Asian Games

Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Akash Shinde.

Pawan Sehrawat, the High Flyer who led the team during the Asian Championship, has once again been appointed as the captain for the Asian Games 2023.

Indian women’s kabaddi team for Asian Games

Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Pradeep Shinde, Sonali Vishnu Shingat.

Star raiders Naveen Kumar, Aslam Inamdar and Pawan Sehrawat will headline a 12-member Indian men’s kabaddi team for the Asian Games 2023

Sonali Vishnu Shingate and Ritu Negi will lead the women’s campaign at Hangzhou 2023.

Schedule of Asian Games 2023

Men’s Category

Tuesday, 3rd October

India vs Bangladesh - 6:00 AM IST

Wednesday, 4th October

India vs Thailand - 6:00 AM IST

Thursday, 5th October

India vs Chinese Taipei - 8:00 AM IST

India vs Japan - 1:30 PM IST

Women’s Category

Monday, 2nd October

India vs Chinese Taipei - 1:30 PM IST

Tuesday, 3rd October

India vs South Korea - 1:30 PM IST

Wednesday, 4th October

India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Asian Games 2023

To watch the 2023 Asian Games, you can tune into the various TV broadcasters and on-demand streaming services offered by the broadcasters.

In India, Sony LIV (Sony Sports Network) will broadcast all Asian Games matches, including kabaddi, on various channels and also on their OTT platform, SonyLiv.