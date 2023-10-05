Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi Semi-Final: India vs Pakistan preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news and streaming details

The match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2023 kabaddi tournament at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, promises to be a high-octane showdown. This match, which is scheduled for 12:30pm IST on Friday, October 6, will be live streamed and telecast in India.

India have been dominant throughout the group stages. They won convincingly against Thailand, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei and Japan, easily topping Group A.

The Indian team is led by captain Pawan Sehrawat and supported by star raiders such as Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar and Arjun Deshwal. Aslam Inamdar has also been added to their arsenal.

In contrast, Pakistan suffered an early defeat against defending champions Iran, but rebounded with victories over Malaysia and South Korea to finish second in Group B.

This is the seventh time these two traditional kabaddi powerhouses will meet in the Asian Games. India has won all six previous meetings, with the two teams not meeting in Jakarta in 2018.

India has a rich history of winning medals in kabaddi at every Asian Games edition, with seven golds and one bronze to its name. Meanwhile, Pakistan has two silver medals and six bronze medals in kabaddi.

Iran, another formidable team in the competition, will face Chinese Taipei in the second semi-final. While the losing semi-finalists will be content with bronze, the winners will advance to Saturday's highly anticipated Asian Games kabaddi final.

India vs Pakistan Match Details

Date & Time: Friday, October 6th, 2023, at 12:30pm IST

Venue: Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center Court-1, Hangzhou, China

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-Head record

India has consistently held the upper hand against Pakistan in a historic rivalry that has spanned various editions of the Asian Games. India's head-to-head record reveals their dominance, with the country winning all six of the previous kabaddi matches.

As both countries prepare to renew their kabaddi rivalry on the continental stage, India hopes to maintain its perfect record against Pakistan and progress to the final.

Matches Played: 6

India wins: 6

Pakistan wins : 0

Draws: 0

India vs Pakistan: Probable Lineup

India:

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sunil Kumar, Naveen Kumar Goyat, Arjun Deshwal

Pakistan:

Imran Haji C, Muddasir Shah, Tahsin Ullah Khan, Sajjad Ladoo, Umair Khan, Afaq M Khan, Usman Ahmad

India vs Pakistan Prediction

India has a dominant record against Pakistan in kabaddi, having won all their previous encounters. India is poised to extend their winning streak and secure a spot in the Asian Games 2023 kabaddi final with a stellar lineup of raiders such as Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 kabaddi matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 kabaddi matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The matches will also be broadcasted live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.