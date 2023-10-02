Asian Games 2023: Predicting the playing 7 for Indian Kabaddi team

The Indian men's Kabaddi team will commence its campaign at the Asian Games tomorrow against Bangladesh (October 3).

The team enters the tournament with high spirits after an impressive performance in the Asian Kabaddi Championships.

Throughout the tournament, India remained unbeaten, winning all five league matches and defeating Iran 42-32 in the final, securing their eighth Asian Championships crown.

This victory has undoubtedly boosted India's confidence as they head into the Asian Games. On that note, let's take a glimpse at the potential starting seven players for their first match against Bangladesh.

Predicted the playing seven for the Indian Kabaddi team against Bangladesh

Center - Pawan Sehrawat (Captain)

Pawan Sehrawat, the lead raider of the Indian team, will be the captain at the Asian Games 2023.

Despite suffering a brutal injury that limited his appearances in the last Pro Kabaddi League season, he made a strong comeback in the Asian Kabaddi Championship held in July. He emerged as a key raider, securing 42 raid points and 4 tackle points.

Pawan Sehrawat to lead the Indian team at Asian Games (PC:Sportskeeda)

Left In - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar, who had a remarkable season with the Patna Pirates last year, will be another raider complementing Pawan.

He played a crucial role in Patna Pirates' performance in season 8 and also showcased his skills in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, where he earned 41 raid points.

Right In - Aslam Inamdar

The 23-year-old sensation, Aslam Inamdar, who had an outstanding stint with Puneri Paltan last year, will be the right raider.

He showcased his mettle in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, scoring 36 raid points and 4 tackle points.

Right Cover - Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar, who had an impressive season with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2022/23, will take the position of right cover.

He scored 64 tackle points in the last PKL season and performed well in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, further solidifying his position in the team.

Left Cover - Surjeet Singh

Surjeet Singh, one of the most experienced defenders in PKL history, will be the left cover.

Despite a challenging season with the Telugu Titans last year, he showcased his defensive prowess in the recently held Asian Kabaddi Championship, bagging 17 tackle points. He's got vast experience in PKL, leading a few teams, so his leadership will prove vital in the Asian Games.

Right Corner - Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh Kumar, India's best defender at the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, will be in the right corner.

He accumulated 17 tackle points in six matches and holds a remarkable record in PKL, being the only defender to bag 100 tackle points in a single season.

Left Corner - Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj, the 24-year-old defender, will be in the left corner. He played all six matches in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, earning 10 tackle points.

With the vast experience gained from playing in PKL for the last 5 seasons, he will be a sure starter in the team.