Asian Games 2023 Women's Kabaddi Final: India vs Chinese Taipei preview, head-to-head, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian women's kabaddi team triumphed over Nepal with a score of 61-17 in an outstanding display of domination. They gained a well-deserved position in the Asian Games 2023 final. The fact that the Indian team had to overcome a significant obstacle earlier in the competition, settling for a 34-34 draw against Chinese Taipei, made this victory all the more amazing.

The outstanding performance by the Indian women's kabaddi team against Nepal was a result of their talent, planning, and tenacity. They demonstrated their abilities to attack and defend with accuracy and finesse, leaving no question on their skill on the kabaddi mat. This outstanding victory not only guaranteed their place in the championship game, but it also represented a key turning point in their Asian Games campaign.

India qualified for the championship match with their dominant performance over Nepal. They will now compete for the gold medal against China in a highly awaited matchup. Despite being a temporary setback, the Indian team learned a lot from the draw against Chinese Taipei. They were inspired to step up their game, which is exactly what they did against Nepal. They amassed a stunning 61 points, demonstrating their attacking prowess and defensive sturdiness, demonstrating their unrelenting quest for excellence.

The Indian team, with their remarkable form, is prepared to compete for the gold medal with determination and confidence in the final versus China, which promises to be an entertaining and keenly watched confrontation. Indian women's kabaddi is expected to reach new heights at the Asian Games, and the nation is excitedly awaiting the decisive match on the kabaddi mat.

India vs Chinese Taipei Match Details

Match Details: India vs Chinese Taipei, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: Saturday, October 7th, 2023, at 7:00 AM IST.

Venue: Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center Court-1, Hangzhou, China

India vs Chinese Taipei: Head-to-head record

In their head-to-head record, India and Chinese Taipei have faced each other twice in kabaddi matches, with India securing a victory, and the other match ending in a tie.

Total Matches:2

India wins:1

Chinese Taipei wins:0

Draws: 1

India vs Chinese Taipei: Full Squads

India

Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Pradeep Shinde, Sonali Vishnu Shingate.

Chinese Taipei

Lin I-min, Lin Yu-fen, Chuang Ya-han, Huang Ssu-chin, Yen Chiao-wen, Chen Yung-ting, Hu Yu-chen, Feng Hsiu-chen, Qin Pei-jyun, Huang Yi-yun, Liao Yu-tzu, Wu Yu-jung

India vs Chinese Taipei Probable squads

India:

Ritu Negi (C), Sakshi Kumari, Pushpa Rana, Nidhi Sharma, Pooja Narwal, Pooja Kajla, Akshima Bazzad

Chinese Taipei:

Chuang Ya-han (C), Lin I-min , Hu Yu-Chen, Huang Ssu-Chin, Yen Chiao-Wen , Feng Hsiu-Chen, Wu Yu-Jung

India vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

The Indian women's kabaddi team has proven their extraordinary abilities and tenacity with an incredible victory over Nepal. India is a strong candidate to secure another historic victory in the Asian Games thanks to their exceptional form and unshakable spirit.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 hockey matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 hockey matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The Asian Games hockey matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.