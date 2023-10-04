Asian Games 2023 Women's Kabaddi: India vs Thailand preview, prediction, team news, and streaming details

The Indian women's kabaddi team defeated the Republic of Korea 56-23 at the Asian Games 2023, at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou. This was India's first win at the Asian Games, following a thrilling tie against Chinese Taipei in the tournament opener.

In their second match, the Indian women's team staged an impressive comeback against the Republic of Korea. India dominated their opponents from the start, establishing a significant lead that grew as the game progressed.

India finished the first half with a commanding 32-9 lead, a testament to their commanding performance.

Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa spearheaded India's attack, each scoring 10 points. On defence, Indian captain Ritu Negi led a formidable defence that consistently thwarted the Korean raiders.

This victory gave India three points from two matches in Group A of the Asian Games 2023 women's kabaddi competition. India had drawn their first match against Chinese Taipei, setting the stage for this triumphant meeting with the Republic of Korea.

India enters their upcoming match against Thailand with renewed vigour and a more aggressive strategy. Their goal is to gain an early advantage and maintain their kabaddi court dominance.

While Thailand is a deserving opponent, India's outstanding performance against South Korea has set the stage for an exciting match.

With this commanding performance, India looks forward to their final group match on Wednesday against Thailand.

While a loss would not prevent India from progressing to the semi-finals, they hope to secure the first place in their group with another convincing victory. This could also avoid a clash with defending champions Iran in the semi-finals.

India vs Thailand Match Details

Match Details: India vs Thailand, Asian Games 2023

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4th, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center Court-1, Hangzhou, China

India vs Thailand: Full Squads

India

Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Pradeep Shinde, Sonali Vishnu Shingat.

Thailand

Naleerat Ketsaro, Wassana Rachmane Namfon Kangkeeree, Kamontip Tippichaikul, Kanitta Noosong, Latdwan Saelim, Sawopa Chuekhaow, Atchara Puang-Ngern, Panthida Kamthat, Treepet Kliadsoo, Wanita Mayer, Bancharat Khawnjai.

India vs Thailand: Probable Lineup

India:

Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi (C)

Thailand:

Naleerat Ketsaro, Wassana Rachmane, Namfon Kangkeeree, Kamontip Tippichaikul, Kanitta Noosong, Latdwan Saelim, Sawopa Chuekhaow

India vs Thailand Prediction

At the Asian Games 2023, India will face Thailand in kabaddi in what promises to be an exciting match. With India's recent dominance and Thailand's loss to Chinese Taipei, India is the clear favourite. Expect a high-scoring game, with India winning by a comfortable margin.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 kabaddi matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The Asian Games kabaddi matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.