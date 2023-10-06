Asian Games 2023 Women's Kabaddi Semifinal: India vs Nepal preview, prediction, team news and streaming details

The Indian women's kabaddi team has advanced to the semifinals of the 19th Asian Games after an impressive performance in Group A. India is determined to continue their medal-winning tradition, having won the championships in 2010 and 2014, as well as finishing second in 2018.

India earned five points from three matches in the group stage, demonstrating their skill and prowess on the kabaddi mat. The team's progress to the semifinals shows their consistency and determination to succeed on the continental stage.

Nepal, on the other hand, has advanced to the women's kabaddi semifinals, thanks to Iran's victory over Bangladesh in a crucial group stage match. Iran defeated Bangladesh by a score of 54-16, paving the way for Nepal to advance to the last four.

As Nepal prepares to face India in the semifinals, winning a medal at the Asian Games would be a significant accomplishment. Even if Nepal loses in the semifinals, they will receive a bronze medal, securing a spot on the podium and demonstrating their growing prowess in women's kabaddi.

The match between India and Nepal promises to be an exciting one, with both teams vying for glory. India's storied kabaddi history and Nepal's emerging talent have set the stage for a thrilling encounter that fans around the world will be looking forward to.

India vs Nepal Match Details

Date & Time: Friday, October 6, 2023, at 7:00 am IST

Venue: Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center Court-1, Hangzhou, China

India vs Nepal: Full Squads

India

Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Pradeep Shinde, Sonali Vishnu Shingat.

Nepal

Manmati Bist, Nitu Gurung, Rajbanshi Menuka Kumari, Badu Jayanti, Isha Rai, Arpana Chaudhary, Srijana Kumari Tharu, Sunita Thapa, Rabina Chaudhary, Kalawati Pant, Anuja Kulung Rai, Ghimire Ganga. Khawnjai.

India vs Nepal: Probable Lineup

India:

Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi

Nepal:

Manmati Bist, Nitu Gurung, Rajbanshi Menuka Kumari, Badu Jayanti, Isha Rai, Kalawati Pant, Anuja Kulung Rai

India vs Nepal Prediction

India is the favored team in the Asian Games 2023 women's kabaddi semifinal between India and Nepal due to their rich history and experience in the sport. While Nepal is promising, it faces a formidable challenge. India is likely to win and advance to the final. However, Nepal's spirited performance could deliver surprises.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 kabaddi matches in India?

The Asian Games 2023 kabaddi matches will be streamed live on Sony LIV. The matches will also be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network TV channels.