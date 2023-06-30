Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023: 3 Indian players who made their mark

India won the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 title earlier today by defeating Iran in the final match in Busan. The Indian team remained undefeated under Pawan Sehrawat's captaincy to retain the championship.

Iran improved their position in the medal tally. They won the bronze medal in the 2017 edition, but this year, they won the silver medal. Iran were the only team which gave India some fight in the tournament.

The Indian team played some exceptional kabaddi this week. They started the tournament with a massive 76-13 win against Korea, which was followed by a 53-19 victory against Chinese Taipei. India squashed Japan 62-17 in their third match. Their fourth match was against Iran, which was a close encounter, but India won 33-28 in the end.

Having qualified for the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 final, India gained more momentum by beating Hong Kong 64-20 in their last group-stage match.

Earlier today, India and Iran met in the final, with the team in blue registering a 42-32 victory.

Several Indian players brought their 'A' game to the table in the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023. Now that the competition is over, in this article, we will look at the three Indian players who made their mark.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat scored 2 Super 10s for India in Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023

The Indian team management named Pawan Sehrawat as the vice-captain for this competition. Sunil Kumar was supposed to lead the team, but he could not reach Busan on time due to visa issues. As a result, Pawan led the Indian team.

The captain led his men from the front by scoring two Super 10s. He recorded both Super 10s against Iran. In the group-stage match against Iran, Pawan scored a total of 16 points.

Later in the final, Pawan proved himself as a big-match player; he recorded a Super 10 and helped India become the Asian champions.

#2 Aslam Inamdar

Puneri Paltan's rising star Aslam Inamdar made his debut for India in the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023. The youngster impressed straightaway with two Super 10s in the tournament. Inamdar came in as a substitute in the tournament opener against Korea and scored a Super 10.

Later in the group stage, Inamdar scored another Super 10 while playing against Japan. Even in the final, he scored a total of 10 points and saved India from an all-out.

Playing on the grand stage of the Asian Kabaddi Championships for the first time in his career, Aslam did not let pressure get the better of him and recorded two Super 10s in his first three games.

#3 Surjeet Singh

When the Indian squad for Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 was announced, Sunil Kumar was supposed to be the right cover defender. However, visa issues of Sunil forced the Indian team management to include Surjeet Singh in the right cover position.

Singh was ready for the opportunity as he registered two High 5s in the first two matches. The defender brought his experience to the fore when it mattered the most.

