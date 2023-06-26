Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023: 5 Indian players who can single-handedly win the tournament for India

Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 will commence on Tuesday, June 27, in Busan. Defending champions India are set to lock horns with home team South Korea in their opening game.

India have named a star-studded squad, which features the biggest match-winners of Pro Kabaddi League for this year's Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023. Comparing all the squads on paper, India seem the favorites to win. They have many players who can change the course of the match in just a few minutes.

Before the competition begins, here's a look at the five Indian players who can single-handedly guide India to the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 title.

#1 Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar has been unstoppable in the Pro Kabaddi League over the last few seasons. The Dabang Delhi KC star has always been among the highest raid points scorers in the tournaments.

The Naveen Express has a habit of scoring Super 10s, and it is extremely challenging for the defenders to tackle him down once he finds his form. It will be exciting to see how the defenders of Iran, Korea, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, and Japan play against Naveen.

#2 Aslam Inamdar

Puneri Paltan's all-rounder Aslam Inamdar knows how to contribute to his team in raiding as well as defensive units. The youngster has received a call-up to the Indian squad for the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, and he will be keen to justify the selectors' faith.

Inamdar has scored heaps of raid points and tackle points for the Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League. He is one of the few all-rounders with the capability of scoring a Super 10 and a High 5 in the same match. It should not be a surprise if he emerges as the MVP for India in this competition.

#3 Mohit Goyat

Aslam Inamdar's Puneri Paltan teammate Mohit Goyat also has the ability to win matches single-handedly for his team. Like Inamdar, Goyat can contribute points in both departments.

If Inamdar and Goyat get going, the Indian team will likely register big wins in a majority of the matches in the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023.

#4 Pawan Sehrawat

Making his return to the mat after being ruled out of PKL 2023, Pawan Sehrawat will look forward to making a massive impact in the Indian jersey. The Hi-Flier has touched the 20-point mark multiple times in Pro Kabaddi matches.

The Bengaluru Bulls were heavily reliant on him before he moved to the Tamil Thalaivas. All eyes will be on Sehrawat in the upcoming tournament.

#5 Nitesh Kumar

Among the defenders named in the Indian squad for the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023, right corner defender Nitesh Kumar has single-handedly taken his PKL team to the playoffs in the past.

Kumar is the only defender to have scored 100 tackle points in a single edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Although the UP Yoddhas star could not make a big impact in the most recent PKL season, it would be wrong to write him off.

Fans should expect some top-quality performances from Kumar against the other Asian teams.

