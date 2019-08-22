Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League comes to a close after exciting Tamil Nadu leg

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 // 22 Aug 2019, 18:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

S Badrinath graced the occasion and presented prizes to the winners

The fourth leg of the Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League came to a thrilling finale in Tamil Nadu. 1536 participants from eight districts were involved in the matches and made the tournament a resounding success, with fans coming in huge numbers to watch some of the state's best amateur kabaddi players display their talents on a national scale thanks to Asian Paints.

Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League is focused on bringing the best amateur kabaddi talent to the fore as the sport continues to grow in popularity in India. Athletes have been given a great platform to showcase their talent and take the next step on the journey to becoming a professional kabaddi player in the country.

The tournament was held in multiple districts across Tamil Nadu, with the winners then battling out in Kovai for the right to be declared state champions. Each district saw great competition among teams as they vied to be the best. The winning team were to be awarded with a cash prize of rupees 30,000 and a trophy by Tamil Nadu’s very own superstar and former Indian international cricketer S. Badrinath.

With a total of 1536 players from eight districts participating, the tournament saw some great action and kabaddi fans were treated to some great action on the mat. Karur district were declared the eventual champions after overcoming the team from Salem. The final had to be rescheduled multiple times due to incessant rain before the organisers eventually decided to declare winners based on coin toss. Karur were rewarded with Rs 30,000 while the Salem outfit were rewarded with Rs 20,000 for their efforts.

Fans attending the Bharat Super League in Kovai were kept entertained throughout the tournament by the organisers. They ensured fans had a good time out as they conducted interesting and fun activities and gave away prizes to fans. The overall event was greatly appreciated by spectators as they enjoyed some great kabaddi and engaging entertainment in between the matches.

The Tamil Nadu tournament completed all four legs of the Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League. The tournament started out in Rajasthan, then moved to Haryana for the second leg, before the third leg was conducted in Uttar Pradesh and the final leg in Tamil Nadu. There was some great kabaddi displayed by the athletes as they made the most of the platform given to them in order to showcase their abilities as kabaddi players.