Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League concludes engrossing UP leg

Vikram Bhattacharya News 24 // 05 Aug 2019, 17:44 IST

The UP Leg saw Badhpat emerge as the winners

The third leg of Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League came to a successful conclusion in Uttar Pradesh with over 1,900 players from all over the state coming forward to represent 160 teams from 10 different districts in this kabaddi tournament. The Uttar Pradesh leg was a resounding success, with fans thronging to arenas in big numbers to see upcoming kabaddi talent of their state showcase their skills on the national platform provided by Asian Paints.

Players who have represented their districts and also played at state level are making the best of the opportunity provided by Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League to display their talent at a bigger stage and if they are able to impress, it could help them make it as a professional as the popularity of kabaddi continues to spread not just across India, but across the world.

The tournament was held in multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh, with all the qualifying teams brought to Bagpat district, where they battled for supremacy to be declared the best team in the state. Each district saw teams go all out to get past one another as they vied for the honour of becoming district winners.

Badhpat put up a stellar performance to beat the imposing Saharanpur team to win the leg and emerge as the winners. The scoreboard read 26-19 in favour of Badhpat as they got a prize money of INR 31,000. Saharanpur were also rewarded with INR 21,000 for their efforts. The best player of the tournament was felicitated with the ‘Chamakta Sitara’ Award by Asian Paints for an excellent all-round performance.

Fans attending the League were kept very happy by the organisers as they always averaged in the 500s. The organisers ensured fans had a good time out as they conducted interesting and fun activities and gave away prizes to fans. The press conference was attended by former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar. The overall event was greatly appreciated by spectators as they enjoyed some great kabaddi and engaging entertainment in between the matches.

Three legs of the Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League are now complete and the final leg has been held in Tamil Nadu. The objective remains the same - to get the best talent from the kabaddi crazy Indian population and give them a shot at winning with their respective teams. The Uttar Pradesh leg was full of action with some great kabaddi on display and the organisers would be focused on replicating that in the last leg in Tamil Nadu.