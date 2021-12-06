BAR vs LOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Today's Starting 7 for K7 Qualifiers Rajasthan match - December 7th, 2021

The upcoming edition of the K7 Qualifiers Rajasthan will commence on December 7 with Bajrang Rockers going up against Lohagarh Heroes in the season opener of the competition.

The two sides will meet at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur and will look to start their campaign with a convincing victory. A total of 16 teams will compete in the K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan 2021.

The 16 teams are divided into four pools, with four teams competing against each other. At the end of the six-day event, the team atop each group will progress to the K7 World Series.

Squads to choose from

Bajrang Rockers

Deepak Choudhary, Parasram Gadri, Aftab Khan, Ankit Jat, Lakhan Singh, Arjun, Gajendra Singh Choudhary, Anoop Thalor, Abhishek Danga, Himanshu, Jai Bhagwan, Nakul Sajni.

Lohagarh Heroes

Sahin Kuntal, Nitin Kumar S, Vijay Choudhary, Hari OM Choudhary, Bhagat Singh, Himanshu Choudhary, Vijay Saini, Vikram Singh Gurjar, Suva Ram, Rakesh Gurjar, Deepak Yadav-I, Vikash Kumar B.

Probable Playing 7

Bajrang Rockers

Deepak Choudhary, Aftab Khan, Ankit Jat, Lakhan Singh, Arjun, Gajendra Singh Choudhary, Abhishek Danga.

Lohagarh Heroes

Sahin Kuntal, Nitin Kumar S, Vijay Choudhary, Vikram Singh Gurjar, Suva Ram, Rakesh Gurjar, Vikash Kumar B.

Match Details

Match: Bajrang Rockers vs Lohagarh Heroes

Date & Time: December 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

BAR vs LOH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAR vs LOH Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nitin Kumar S, Deepak Choudhary, Ankit Jat, Gajendra Singh Choudhary, Suva Ram, Rakesh Gurjar, Vikash Kumar B.

Captain: Gajendra Singh Choudhary; Vice-Captain: Shuva Ram

BAR vs LOH Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nitin Kumar S, Deepak Choudhary, Aftab Khan, Gajendra Singh Choudhary, Lakhan Singh, Rakesh Gurjar, Jai Bhagwan.

Captain: Jai Bhagwan; Vice-Captain: Nitin Kumar S

Where to watch K7 Kabaddi Qualifier Rajasthan

Fans can watch the K7 Kabaddi Qualifier Rajasthan match between Bajrang Rockers and Lohagarh Heroes live on the Fancode app/website.

