BED vs AHM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Beed District vs Ahmednagar District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 10

Ahmednagar District (AHM) will take on Beed District (BED) in Match 10 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Thursday, March 7. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Ahmednagar District and Beed District are first and second in the points table with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Ahmednagar District have registered two high-margin victories against Mumbai Shahar (41-25) and Raigad District (49-26). Meanwhile, Beed District defeated Raigad District 41-38 in their first match and followed it up with a 15-point victory against Nanded District.

Match Details

Match: Beed District vs Ahmednagar District, Match 10, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024

Date & Time: March 7, 2024; 11:45 am IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Beed District

Abhijit Garje, Dinesh Garje, Pavan Khande, Rahul Teke, Riyaj Shekh, Rushikesh Zambare, Sagar Gagdaie, Sanket Chaudhari, Sourabh Rathod, Umesh Garje, Shankar Maighane, Akash Rathod, Baig Aade, Dhyaneshwar Dhapse, Sandesh Deshmukh, Shashikant Dhas, Shubham Garje, Tejas Zagade, Ganesh Yadav, and Ravindra Rathod.

Ahmednagar District

Ajay Dale, Arjun Karande, Ashish Yadav, Abhishek Mapari, Aditya Shinde, Prafull Zaware, Shivam Patare, Sambhaji Wabale, Somnath Bedke, Sanket Khalate, Ashish Wagh, Abhishek Pawar, Saurav Maid, Yuvraj Gaware, Ayush Bhansali, Lakhan Gawali, Prasad Gore, Rohit Nivdunge, Vishal Bramhane, and Yash Borude.

Probable Playing 7s

Beed District

Rahul Teke, Sanket Chaudhari, Akash Rathod, Tejas Zagade, Shankar Maighane, Sandesh Deshmukh, and Shashikant Dhas.

Ahmednagar District

Ashish Yadav, Prafull Zaware, Sanket Khalate, Saurav Maid, Sambhaji Wabale, Arjun Karande, and Abhishek Pawar.

BED vs AHM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanket Khalate, Saurav Maid, Sandesh Deshmukh, Shankar Maighane, Sambhaji Wabale, Prafull Zaware, Rahul Teke.

Captain: Rahul Teke | Vice-captain: Prafull Zaware

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanket Khalate, Saurav Maid, Tejas Zagade, Abhishek Pawar, Sambhaji Wabale, Sanket Chaudhari, Ashish Yadav.

Captain: Sanket Khalate | Vice-captain: Saurav Maid