10 best Pro-kabaddi all-rounders

The top players who have excelled in both raiding and tackling.

by Prasen Moudgal Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 20:35 IST

We try and pick the top 10 all-rounders

In a sport, possessing an all-round skill to cover all facets of the game is a necessity. Even in a fast paced game such as Kabaddi, a skill set that includes fearless raiding and rock-solid defence in a single player is a valuable asset for any team.

While raiders have often stolen the show with some spectacular jumps, 'dubkis' and deft touches, the defenders are not far behind either with some crucial ankle holds and full body blocks.

In light of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017, we try to pick the top 10 all-rounders, who have performed the dual role of raiding and defending to good effect.

#10 Shrikant Tewathia

To step out from the shadows of big players and make your presence felt is not an easy task by any standard. However, one man who has quietly gone about his job is Shrikant Tewathia, whose defensive prowess has often sidelined his skill as a raider.

Playing the first two seasons for Delhi, Tewathia often camouflaged the flaws of Kashiling Adake and Surjeet Narwal through his raids along with some crucial blocks. After representing Delhi, he played for Bengaluru Bulls under Manjeet Chhillar and this season, he will turn out for the Bengal Warriors.