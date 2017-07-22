10 best Pro-Kabaddi defenders

Who are some of the most rock solid defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League?

by Prasen Moudgal Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jul 2017, 21:50 IST

The Haryana Steelers will be hoping for the chemistry between Mohit (in pic) and Nada to bring them a maiden title victory.

When a lion walks around a grassland looking for its prey, how the target defends itself it something to watch out for. In a game of Kabaddi, a raider plays the role of a lion and the defence unit plays the role of the target.

As simple as it is for a raider to even get a touch on the shirt of a defender, it is that much harder for a defender to avoid the touch and also capture the raider in their own half.

Through this slider, we try and bring out the top 10 bracket of the best defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League.

#10 Girish Maruti Ernak

A member of the defence heavy Bengal Warriors outfit last season, Girish Ernak played helping hand to the experienced duo of Bajirao Hodage and Nilesh Shinde to good effect.

Well built and aware of the game's situation at all times, Girish often took up the responsibility of defending on the left corner while skipper Nilesh Shinde took care of the right corner.

From the 48 games he has played, Girish has amassed 108 tackle points including some super 5s. Ahead of the PKL 5 season, he was bought by the Puneri Paltan and he will go on to play under Manjeet Chhillar.