10 best Pro-kabaddi players
The best talent spread across four years in a countdown.
With the new season almost upon us, the action from the previous four seasons has left us with a lot of anticipation. The new season promises to bring a lot more entertainment to the fore with team-shuffles and players set to don new jerseys.
While banks have been broken to procure the services of some players, expectations will be soaring high and eyes will fall on the four new kids on the block.
With the platform laid and the arena set for battle, we take a blast from the past and pick out ten of the biggest names from the first four editions of the Pro Kabaddi League.
#10 Dhamaraj Cheralathan
Fondly called 'Anna' by his fans and teammates, the corner defender has been an integral part of the teams he has represented in the PKL. Although age is not really on his side, the defender has caused enough problems for raiders. He has represented three teams in his PKL career, namely the Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan and the Telugu Titans.
This season, he will be leading the defence of the Puneri Paltan.
No. of matches - 59
Tackle points - 151
Tackle points per game - 2.559