Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to play a national Kabaddi player in her upcoming film 'Panga'

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated sports drama 'Panga', based on the sport of Kabaddi, was unveiled on 23rd December. The plot revolves around the story of Jaya Nigam (Kangana) - a housewife and a forgotten national Kabaddi champion, who hopes to make a comeback in the national team.

The Kangana Ranaut-starring 'Panga' will release in cinemas on 24th January 2020. The 3-minute trailer depicts Jaya and her struggles to maintain a balance between her daily chores, workload, and the aim of representing her national team once again.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie has focused upon women empowerment in the sport of Kabaddi. The trailer has shown how a former champion fails to get recognition from the Kabaddi players, which encourages her to represent Team India once again despite having household problems. According to the reports, the Kabaddi players in the movie, along with Ranaut, went into practicing Kabaddi for two months.

Kabaddi has grown leaps and bounds over the years from being a soil-based game in the history books to being the second-most-watched sport in India after cricket. The Pro Kabaddi League has built a platform for many unknown Kabaddi players to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves since its commencement from 2014.

The Indian women's Kabaddi team, which recently bagged a gold medal at the 2019 South Asian Games, have proven their worth on multiple occasions with their collective experience and exposure towards the game. They have claimed the World Cup thrice, and have also won the gold medal twice in the Asian Games. The movie 'Panga' is a tribute to those women who've dedicated their lives to the sport of Kabaddi.

