BPCL register remarkable victory over ONGC to win the 24th PSPB Kabaddi tournament in Mangaluru

The likes of Rishank Devadiga, Nilesh Shinde, Rohit Rana, Kashiling Adake, and Girish Ernak played for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Rishank Devadiga and Kashiling Adake starred for the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) as they defeated the Joginder Narwal-led Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the summit clash by a margin of 31-23 to win the 24th PSPB Kabaddi Tournament held in Mangaluru on Friday.

The hosts Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Limited (MRPL) claimed the bronze medal with a victory over Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in the third-place match.

The event witnessed many kabaddi stars from the Pro Kabaddi League, namely Rishank Devadiga, Kashiling Adake, Rohit Rana, Girish Ernak, and Nitin Madane playing for the BPCL. On the other hand, the experience through the likes of Manpreet Singh, Navneet Gautam, Jasvir Singh, and Joginder Narwal took ONGC all the way till the final where they had to settle with the silver medal.

In the third-place match, MRPL gained a lead of 17 points at half-time as the score read 27-10 in favor of the hosts. CPCL couldn't script a comeback at any stage of the match as MRPL won the contest with a margin of 42-25.

Former Pro Kabaddi players like Manpreet Singh, Navneet Gautam, and Jasvir Singh represented ONGC in the competition.

In the final, Manpreet Singh started well with a super raid that brought about a flying start for ONGC. Both teams kept the scoreboard ticking with Manpreet and Jasvir Singh scoring raid points for their side. However, Rishank Devadiga and Kashiling Adake were at their best for BPCL as they helped their side to a slender 14-13 at half time.

In the second-half, a tight defensive display from Girish Ernak and the cover duo of Vishal Mane and skipper Rohit Rana kept the raiders of ONGC silent. BPCL quickly extended their lead to eight points as the full-time score read 31-23, with Kashiling Adake scoring a raid point in the final raid.

Manpreet Singh, for his valiant efforts throughout the tournament, was adjudged as the best raider of the tournament while Girish Ernak and Kashiling Adake were declared as the best defender and best all-rounder respectively. Star raider Rishank Devadiga, who led the raiding unit for BPCL bagged the best player of the event award.

The tournament witnessed some of the renowned kabaddi players of the country leaving a big mark in the competition, and one can expect a few of them to fetch massive contracts in the player auctions ahead of the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season.