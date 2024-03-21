Chandigarh squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 ft. Pawan Sehrawat and Vishal Bhardwaj

The 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship will begin on March 21, heralding the arrival of top-tier kabaddi action to the District Sports Complex in Ahmednagar. The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) is organizing this prestigious tournament, which will showcase the prowess and skill of kabaddi athletes from all over the country over four action-packed days.

This year's championship marks a significant shift in leadership, as Indian kabaddi captain High Flyer Pawan Sehrawat is all set to represent Chandigarh. Following his successful stint as captain of the Indian Railways team in the previous edition of the Senior Nationals, Pawan's inclusion heightens the anticipation for Chandigarh's performance in the tournament.

Chandigarh's squad features a formidable lineup of kabaddi stars, including Narender Kandola, Gaurav Khatri, and Vishal Bhardwaj, who are all known for their match-winning abilities.

Narender Kandola's outstanding season with Tamil Thalaivas in PKL Season 10, in which he scored 186 raid points, demonstrates his ability as a top-tier raider. Similarly, Gaurav Khatri's key role in Puneri Paltan's title-winning campaign, as well as Vishal Bhardwaj's defensive prowess and leadership, strengthen Chandigarh's chances in the championship.

The inclusion of young raiding sensation Vishal Chahal from Tamil Thalaivas adds a dynamic dimension to Chandigarh's offensive lineup.

However, the team will be without the services of U Mumba's right corner Rinku Sharma, sidelined due to an injury sustained during the PKL season. Sharma's absence leaves a void in the defensive setup, considering his stellar performance in securing a bronze medal for Chandigarh in the 2022 National Games.

Despite this setback, Chandigarh remain poised to contend for the championship title, fueled by the talent and experience of its squad.

With a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents, Chandigarh are primed to showcase their kabaddi prowess and vie for glory on the national stage. As anticipation builds for the commencement of the championship, fans eagerly await the thrilling kabaddi action that lies ahead.

Here is Chandigarh's complete list of players for the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024

Pawan Sehrawat (Captain), Vishal Bhardwaj (Vice Captain), Narender Kandola, Gurdeep Sangwan, Vishal Chahal, Bablu, Afzal Khan, Prashant Rathee, Gaurav Khatri, Rakesh Sungroya, Aditya Rana, Lalit