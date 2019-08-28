Dabang Delhi K.C. v U Mumba Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction today: Fantasy Kabaddi tips

Can Dabang Delhi register a third straight win?

Hosts Dabang Delhi K.C. will be keen on registering a hat-trick of wins when they clash paths with U Mumba in the 63rd fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi at 8.30 PM IST.

Dabang Delhi have started their home leg on a fantastic note with wins from both of their home games thus far and look in good shape to challenge Fazel Atrachali's U Mumba for a win that will also strengthen the former's spot at the top of the points table.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have had a start-stop campaign thus far with five wins and an equal number of losses from their 10 games. The lack of experience in the raiding department has proved to be a chink in the armour for U Mumba and the likes of Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan will need to be at their best against Delhi's in-form defence unit.

One major driving force behind Delhi's success has been the form of young Naveen Kumar, who has delivered in every game and has eight Super 10s from just nine games. He will hold the 'X-factor' for his side as they chase a third straight win.

In terms of head to head records, U Mumba hold a massive 12-2 advantage but on current form Dabang Delhi look firm favourites to finish this game with a win.

Dabang Delhi K.C. - Team News

The home team, led by Joginder Narwal will be gunning to bring their best to the fore and register their third win in a row at home. Saeid Ghaffari has not had a great season thus far and could be replaced by Anil Kumar.

Predicted Starting 7: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar.

U Mumba - Team News

The Fazel Atrachali-led side has struggled to find consistency and constant shuffles in the team have not helped either. Abhishek Singh was surprisingly benched in their win against Haryana and he could come in place of Rohit Baliyan for this game.

Predicted Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Naveen Kumar has been one of the most consistent raiders in this edition of the PKL and has notched up 105 points from just nine games. On the back of his 16-point effort against the U.P. Yoddha, Naveen is certain to be amongst the points.

Along with Naveen, Chandran Ranjit has slotted into the role of a secondary raider seamlessly and has 51 points from nine matches. He could be expected to trouble the U Mumba defenders while Arjun Deshwal's pace could be a concern for the Delhi defence unit.

All-rounders: Sandeep Narwal did not have the best of starts to the season but has looked in fine form from the last three games, with a total of 16 points, including a six-point effort against the Patna Pirates. His fearless defending will be crucial to keep the threat of Naveen and Ranjit at bay.

Defenders: Delhi's skipper Joginder Narwal has led the team from the front of the defensive side of things and could trouble the U Mumba raiders with his advance tackles while Surinder Singh's exuberance from the cover position will be in focus against an in-form Delhi raiding unit.

Yet another cover defender who can make an impact for Delhi could be Anil Kumar, who has not had too many chances to prove his worth but has contributed with some vital points.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Surinder Singh, Anil Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice- Captain: Chandran Ranjit.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Abhishek Singh, Meraj Sheykh, Fazel Atrachali, Saeid Ghaffari, Harendra Kumar.

Captain: Abhishek Singh Vice- Captain: Naveen Kumar.

