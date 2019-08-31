Dabang Delhi KC dominates home leg with 100% win record; Naveen Kumar breaks the record for most consecutive Super 10s in a tournament

Naveen Kumar has been a standout for Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi KC, owned by DO IT Sports Management, has outperformed all opponents by staying unbeaten in the home leg of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7. This is the best home leg for any team in this tournament. The team has won all four matches at their home turf Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi to clinch the top spot in the points table.

Under the leadership of Krishan Kumar Hooda, Chief Coach of Dabang Delhi KC and the captain Joginder Narwal, the team surpassed their previous year’s performance where they had won 5 out of 6 games. Adding to the victorious run, Naveen Kumar, the leading raider of the team, broke the record for the most consecutive SUPER 10s in a Pro Kabaddi season and fastest to reach 300 points. Naveen now has 10 super 10s from 11 matches with a total of 130 points.

Commenting on this, Krishan Kumar Hooda, Chief Coach of Dabang Delhi KC said, “I am delighted with the team’s performance in the tournament so far. This team has played like champions, with all-round performances being delivered by both young and experienced players. With Joginder Narwal leading the squad, we have seen multiple match winning players like Naveen, Ravinder Pahal, Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Meraj Sheykh, Vijay Malik and others, each of whom has outclassed their competitors to achieve this result for the team. We are positively looking forward for the upcoming games and we will give our 100% to help Dabang Delhi win big.”

“With consistent, winning performances during the first half of the league stage and an excellent home leg, Dabang Delhi is confident to carry their stellar form into the rest of the tournament. The team is performing cohesively as a unit, leading to some emphatic wins over their competitors. We would like to thank all the loyal fans who came out in huge numbers during our home leg and showed team support and love".

"With this support and strong all-round performance, I am confident that the team will create history this year and emerge as the champions of Pro Kabaddi League”, added Mr. Sumeet Yadav, Group CEO at DO IT.

Sitting comfortably on top of the points table, Dabang Delhi KC will now be heading for the Bengaluru leg of the tournament where they will play against Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 4.