Dabang Delhi KC ready to shine in the play-offs of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6

Dabang Delhi will have to contain the likes of Jang-kun Lee and Maninder Singh

India, 29th December, 2018 : Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, the Delhi franchise owned by DO IT Sports Management, is all set to give their best performance in the play-offs of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. The team will play their first match on Sunday, 30th December, 2018 against Bengal Warriors. With consistent, winning performances during the group stage of the league and an excellent home leg, Dabang Delhi is confident to carry their stellar form into the play-offs. The team is performing cohesively as a unit, leading to some emphatic wins over the competition. Fans can look forward to some Dabang action from the team in the knockout matches to come.

Under the leadership of Krishan Kumar Hooda, Chief Coach of Dabang Delhi K.C., the team has qualified for the first time in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team finished at the 3rd place in the points table of Zone A with 11 wins in the group stage.

Commenting on the team’s journey in so far in the league, Joginder Narwal, Captain of Dabang Delhi K.C. said, “It has been an amazing journey for me with Dabang Delhi K.C. in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League - Season 6 and I couldn’t have imagined for a better team performance. We have performed well as a unit. The entire team has been mentally very strong this season and that is one of the reasons we have done well. I am very happy with the results so far and looking forward to win the title for Dabang Delhi K.C.”

Commenting on this, Mr. Sumeet Yadav, Group CEO, DO IT (Sports, Retail & Family Entertainment) said, “This has been the best season for Dabang Delhi in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. With the support from the fans, the team won 5 out of 6 matches during our home leg of the tournament. The credit goes to the entire team, as all the departments have worked well for us. Our raiders Naveen, Ranjit, Pawan and Shabeer, defenders - Joginder, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Satpal & all-rounder Meraj Sheykh have performed very well for the team. I’m confident that the team will get the cup home for the Delhi fans.”

