Dabang Delhi KC ropes in JK Super Cement as Principal Sponsors for Pro Kabaddi League Season 7

24 Jul 2019

Chandran Ranjit of Dabang Delhi in action during a practice session

Delhi, 23rd July, 2019: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, owned by DO IT Sports Management, today announced its association with JK Super Cement, India’s premier cement brand, which will now serve as the principal sponsor of the team. As part of this partnership, Dabang Delhi players will now sport the JK Super brand logo on their match-day and practice jerseys. In addition, the brand will get visibility through DDKC in-stadia branding, official website and respective social media platforms.

Today, the sport of kabaddi represents true strength, speed, resilience and grit – traits that not only work well in terms of connecting with the wider populace, but also attract the attention of brands that stand for each of these qualities. Pro Kabaddi League celebrates this sport by hosting matches in 10 cities across India, which engage fans of all age groups. Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club is best known for its players who deliver performances that personify the undying spirit of the capital. Through the storied lineage of kabaddi and Dabang Delhi’s recent dominance on the mat, JK Super aims to leverage this partnership and build deeper connections with their stakeholders across the country.

Quote from Mr. Pushp Raj Singh, President-Marketing, JK Super Cement, “What better sport than Kabaddi to resonate the spirit, strength, and perseverance of JK Cement and what better team than Dabang Delhi to epitomize our energy! Kabaddi as a sport is rooted deep within the soil of India. The pace at which the sport has gained popularity in recent times is unparalleled. The grit, spirit and indigeneity of the game as well as the team only strengthens our association and establishes this proud partnership. We are pleased to be the principal partners of Dabang Delhi. The principle on which every team warrior is being trained, personifies JK Super Cement’s proposition – BUILD SAFE. Hence, we are upbeat for a glorious performance by the players and we wish them all the best for the season.”

Commenting on this association, Mr. Sumeet Yadav, Group CEO, DO IT said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with JK Super for the upcoming season of Vivo Pro Kabaddi. Over the years, JK Super has built a strong presence within the Indian cement industry, symbolizing strength durability and safety. All these attributes resonate well with the spirit of our team and have also reflected in our performances across the last few seasons. We’re positive that this association will prove mutually beneficial, given our shared passion for Kabaddi and the common desire to better our performances with every opportunity.”

Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club was among the top 4 teams in Season 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League. The team will commence their season 7 campaign against Telugu Titans in Hyderabad on 24th July, and will play their home leg between 24th to 30th August.