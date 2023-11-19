Dabang Delhi KC Schedule in 2023 Pro Kabaddi: Full list of fixtures of Dabang Delhi KC for PKL 10

PKL Season 8 winners Dabang Delhi KC play their first match of the 10th edition of PKL on Sunday, December 3, against the Tamil Thalaivas at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

They couldn't defend their title in PKL Season 9, but a late surge did help them make the playoffs, although the Bengaluru Bulls absolutely smashed them in Eliminator 1.

Nevertheless, under Naveen Kumar's leadership, and after acquiring the services of top raiders like Meetu Sharma, Dabang Delhi are one of the pre-tournament favorites to qualify for the playoffs. It'll be interesting to see how they meet the expectations.

Let's now look at their schedule for the upcoming season.

Dabang Delhi KC schedule and fixture list for Pro Kabaddi Season 10

December 3: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 3 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

December 8: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 12 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 10: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers, Match 17 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 16: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 26 - Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 18: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 30 - Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 25: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 40 - SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 27: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 43 - SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 30: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 48 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 2: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 53 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 5: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 56 - Dome by NSCI, Mumbai.

January 8: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 63 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 14: Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, Match 72 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 17: Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants, Match 76 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

January 20: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Match 80 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 24: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 87 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

January 27: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddhas, Match 92 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

February 2: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors, Match 100 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 3: Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans, Match 103 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 5: Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan, Match 107 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 7: Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 110 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

February 14: Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 120 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

February 18: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 127 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula.

Complete Dabang Delhi KC squad for Pro Kabaddi Season 10

Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Balasaheb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, and Akash Prasher.