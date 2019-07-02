Dabang Delhi Panga winner awarded Rs.1 Lac

Khel Ewam Sudhar Samiti finished as the winners from the competition

Delhi, 2nd July, 2018: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club (DDKC), backed by DO IT Sports Management, organised the ‘Dabang Delhi Panga’, an amateur club level Kabaddi championship in North India region. The tournament witnessed over 60 teams competing for the title, all hailing from Delhi-NCR (Gurugram, Delhi and Noida).

Vivo Pro Kabaddi’s Delhi-based franchise, Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club was among the top 4 teams in Season 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League. In a bid to further the sport of Kabaddi in Delhi-NCR region, Dabang Delhi launched a new amateur club level Kabaddi championship, namely ‘Dabang Delhi Panga’ as an initiative. This event was the largest amateur club level Kabaddi tournament in North India, in terms of participation and prize money.

The tournament featured a match environment similar to PKL with international standard indoor mats, stadium lighting, live broadcasting, commentary and a professionally managed sports environment.

Prestigious clubs like Mohit Narwal Academy, Yuva Khel Samiti, Palam Village and Major HR Dhankad Kabaddi Academy among others participated in this tournament, which was held between 27-30 June at BML Munjal University in Gurugram.

Khel Ewam Sudhar Samiti from Panipat emerged as the champions of Dabang Delhi Panga, North India’s biggest amateur club level Kabaddi championship organised by Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club (DDKC).

The final, played at Ambience Mall in Gurugram on Sunday, saw a close contest with Ewam Sudhar Samiti edging their opponents Chhillar Club from Nizampur by 11 points, in a 44-33 thriller. The event witnessed the presence of prominent players from Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, including the likes of Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit and Chief Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda.

With their win, Khel Ewam Samiti bagged the prize money worth ₹1 lakh. What’s more, the team have now earned the opportunity to train with Dabang Delhi KC before the 7th season of Pro Kabaddi League kicks off on July 20th.