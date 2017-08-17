Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Can Delhi overcome their loss from the last fixture to defeat the Thalaivas?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 17 Aug 2017, 11:14 IST

Dabang Delhi warming up

Match No. 32 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 will see Dabang Delhi in action as they take the battle across to the Tamil Thalaivas at the Arena in Ahmedabad as a part of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week.

Dabang Delhi is coming into this match after a 29-25 loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants and will look to redeem themselves. While the Tamil Thalaivas mixed run in the tournament continued with a 25-25 tie against the Haryana Steelers last night.

Dabang Delhi has struggled in the defence despite the presence of experienced campaigners such as Nilesh Shinde and Bajirao Hodage who have not been able to come to the fore. They are assisted by other defenders in the likes of Sunil, Swapnil Shinde, Yatarth and Vishnu Lange, but none of them has been able to put in a match winning performance of sorts. The attack of the team seems pretty decent as it boasts the Iranian stalwart Meraj Sheykh spearheading the onslaught, and is assisted by Rohit Baliyan and Ravi Dalal, all of who have the ability to go rampant on the mat while raiding.

The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, really need to embark on winning ways having just registered one victory in all of their matches so far in the tournament. Their major concern of worry is the form of their skipper, Ajay Thakur who has amassed just one point in his last two matches. In light of this, the mantle rests upon K Prapanjan to do the bulk of the raiding and he is supported by D Pradap, Vineet Kumar and Dong Geon Lee. The defence seems to do their job well for it manned by the young, talented gun Amit Hooda who picked up a High-5 against the Steelers last night, alongside Darshan J and C Arun.

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas match prediction

This match offers the perfect chance for the Tamil raiders especially Ajay Thakur to amass points in heaps given the weak defensive link of their rivals. The real challenge for the Southern force will be to keep the Delhi raiders in check particularly the trio of Ravi Dalal, Rohit Baliyan and Meraj Sheykh who will look to penetrate through the defence.

Thus, if one has to call the match, it would tilt in the favour of the Thalaivas unless they lose their plot or Dabang Delhi has devised some special strategies coming into the match.