Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Delhi vs Thalaivas

Will Meraj's men be able to keep Ajay Thakur and co in check?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 17 Aug 2017, 11:12 IST

In Match No.32 of the Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi will lock horns against the Tamil Thalaivas at the Arena in Ahmedabad as a part of the Inter Zone Challenge Week.

While Delhi is coming into this match post a loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants, the Thalaivas played out a draw against the Haryana Steelers last night.

Tamil Thalaivas predicted line-up

Ajay Thakur [Raider]

The poor form of the skipper continued in the last match wherein he just picked up a single point and the team desperately needs him to get back to his rampant raiding ways.

K Prapanjan [Raider]

The young gun leads the attack for the team each time Ajay is subbed and has shined on every given instance.

D. Pradap [All-rounder]

With the ability to perform in the defence as well as the attack, Pradap needs to prove his worth by amassing more points.

Amit Hooda [Right Corner Defender]

The young defender has a command over his sides' defence and leads by example, he also picked up a High-5 in the last match against Steelers.

C. Arun [Left Cover Defender]

Arun needs to play an increased role in the defence given the playing experience he has gathered over the years.

Dong Geon Lee [Raider]

The foreign import has been brought in as a substitute on many occasions and should be given a due chance in the starting seven.

Darshan J [Right Cover Defender]

He has given glimpses of his talent time and again but needs to make his presence felt in the defence by putting up a strong show.

Dabang Delhi predicted line-up

Meraj Sheykh (c) [All-rounder]

After a string of poor performance, Meraj was back in form against the Forunegiants, picking up 8 points and will look to continue from there.

Ravi Dalal [Raider]

If his record from the first season is anything to go by, Delhi has a potential match winner in their ranks and should look to utilize his complete potential.

Nilesh Shinde [Right Corner Defender]

The veteran needs to shoulder the defensive responsibilities by leading the way when it comes to execution and timing of tackles.

Bajirao Hodage [Right Cover Defender]

He needs to combine with fellow player Nilesh Shinde to stop the raiders in their tracks akin to their stint for the Bengal Warriors.

Rohit Baliyan [Raider]

Rohit may not have been up to the mark so far in the tournament but deserves a true chance to prove his worth given his records and reputation from the past season.

Anand Patil [Raider]

He was quite impressive in the match against Pune and should be brought in to lend more depth in the attack.

Yatharth [All-rounder]

He needs to buckle up and pick up more points when on the mat, especially in the defense.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Tamil Thalaivas coach angry with captain Ajay Thakur's performance