Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas: Pro Kabaddi 2017 today's match probable playing 7 for Delhi vs Thalaivas
Will Meraj's men be able to keep Ajay Thakur and co in check?
In Match No.32 of the Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi will lock horns against the Tamil Thalaivas at the Arena in Ahmedabad as a part of the Inter Zone Challenge Week.
While Delhi is coming into this match post a loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants, the Thalaivas played out a draw against the Haryana Steelers last night.
Tamil Thalaivas predicted line-up
Ajay Thakur [Raider]
The poor form of the skipper continued in the last match wherein he just picked up a single point and the team desperately needs him to get back to his rampant raiding ways.
K Prapanjan [Raider]
The young gun leads the attack for the team each time Ajay is subbed and has shined on every given instance.
D. Pradap [All-rounder]
With the ability to perform in the defence as well as the attack, Pradap needs to prove his worth by amassing more points.
Amit Hooda [Right Corner Defender]
The young defender has a command over his sides' defence and leads by example, he also picked up a High-5 in the last match against Steelers.
C. Arun [Left Cover Defender]
Arun needs to play an increased role in the defence given the playing experience he has gathered over the years.
Dong Geon Lee [Raider]
The foreign import has been brought in as a substitute on many occasions and should be given a due chance in the starting seven.
Darshan J [Right Cover Defender]
He has given glimpses of his talent time and again but needs to make his presence felt in the defence by putting up a strong show.
Dabang Delhi predicted line-up
Meraj Sheykh (c) [All-rounder]
After a string of poor performance, Meraj was back in form against the Forunegiants, picking up 8 points and will look to continue from there.
Ravi Dalal [Raider]
If his record from the first season is anything to go by, Delhi has a potential match winner in their ranks and should look to utilize his complete potential.
Nilesh Shinde [Right Corner Defender]
The veteran needs to shoulder the defensive responsibilities by leading the way when it comes to execution and timing of tackles.
Bajirao Hodage [Right Cover Defender]
He needs to combine with fellow player Nilesh Shinde to stop the raiders in their tracks akin to their stint for the Bengal Warriors.
Rohit Baliyan [Raider]
Rohit may not have been up to the mark so far in the tournament but deserves a true chance to prove his worth given his records and reputation from the past season.
Anand Patil [Raider]
He was quite impressive in the match against Pune and should be brought in to lend more depth in the attack.
Yatharth [All-rounder]
He needs to buckle up and pick up more points when on the mat, especially in the defense.
