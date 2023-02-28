The 1st day (February 28) of the 2nd Junior Kabaddi World Championship 2023 kicked off in Urmia, Iran.

Chinese Taipei opened the day against Uganda 2nd side, where the former registered a remarkable win by 42-40. Last edition finalists Kenya faced defeat in their first match, with Iraq knocking them off 56-39 in Pool B.

The last time bronze medalist Bangladesh started strong under Indian coach Mr. Srinivas Reddy. They beat Thailand by a scoreline of 69-43.

Defending champions Iran opened their accounts with emphatic victories over Chinese Taipei by a scoreline of 62-25. The Pakistan team prevailed over Nepal with a scoreline of 61-41.

In the final clash of the evening, Iraq defeated Palestine in a one-sided clash of 69-16.

Day 1 results of 2nd Junior Kabaddi World Championship 2023

Match 1: Chinese Taipei defeated Uganda 42 - 40 (Pool A)

Match 2: Iraq defeated Kenya 56 - 39 (Pool B)

Match 3: Bangladesh defeated Thailand 69 - 43 (Pool C)

Match 4: Pakistan defeated Nepal 61 - 41 (Pool D)

Match 5: Iran defeated Chinese Taipei 62-25 (Pool A)

Match 6: Iraq defeated Palestine 69-16 (Pool B)

