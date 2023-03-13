Day 1 roundup of 3rd edition of Bangabandhu Kabaddi Cup 2023

The International Kabaddi Tournament of the 3rd Edition of the Bangabandhu Cup 2023 inaugural day (March 12) kick-started with three exhilarating encounters taking place in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Two-time semifinalist Kenya suffered an upset loss against Chinese Taipei in the second match of the tournament, with the likes of host and defending champions Bangladesh and Iraq registering one-sided wins on Day 1.

Bangladesh clashed against Poland in the first match of the season and managed a hefty 28-point lead till the end to win the match by a 50-22 scoreline. Kenya failed to overcome the odds with their inexperienced side unable to make an impact, which saw them lose 40-45 against Chinese Taipei.

Iraq produced a clinical performance against Argentina, with a full-time score reading 56-28.

Day 1 Results of Bangabandhu Kabaddi Cup 2023

Match 1 - Bangladesh defeated Poland 50 - 22 (Group A)

Match 2 - Chinese Taipei defeated Kenya by 45 - 40 (Group B)

Match 3 - Iraq defeated Argentina 56 - 28 (Group A)

Live Streaming on T Sports Youtube Channel

Poll : 0 votes